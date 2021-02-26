Cathie Wood’s Main ETF Rebounds After $4.9 Billion Asset Drop

Sam Potter and Claire Ballentine
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s miserable week showed signs of easing on Friday, as its flagship exchange-traded fund avoided a fifth day of declines.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) climbed 0.9% as of 9:30 a.m. in New York, after dropping in early trading. The fund slid 15% this week through Thursday, amid a tech selloff triggered by rising bond yields, which put pressure on pricier stocks.

The last time Ark founder Cathie Wood suffered a run this bad was almost a year ago, during the worst of the Covid-fueled mayhem. Her main fund is now 11 times larger than it was then. It got close to erasing its gains for 2021 this week after soaring as much as 26% since the end of December.

Assets in the ETF have slumped by $4.9 billion this week to $23.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The figure doesn’t include flows from Thursday, when ARKK dropped 6.4% for its worst day in almost six months. Investors pulled about $200 million from the fund in Wednesday trading. That brings total weekly outflows to $638 million, on pace to be the worst on record.

“Money that is ‘easy come’ tends to be money that is ‘easy go’,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “You’re going to see similar, if not potentially greater, market impact on the way down, especially given that this is an actively managed ETF and a fully transparent one. The market is hanging on their every move, they’re watching their every move.”

Bearish bets against the ETF continue to grow, with short interest now accounting for more than 4% of available shares, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.

Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors, said in a note Thursday that his firm is taking profits on ARKK puts, but “will look to re-enter a second bearish trade on a bounce.”

Ark Investment slipped to the eighth place among the largest exchange-traded fund issuers in the $5.9 trillion industry, after becoming the seventh biggest earlier this month. Total ETF assets for the company are now just shy of $53 billion, down from more than $60 billion at the prior peak.

Wood’s $10.6 billion ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is now flat for the year and lost $154 million on Wednesday for its third straight day of outflows. At the same time, traders pulled another $48 million from ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).

  • Argo Blockchain Installs 4,500 Crypto Mining Machines From Celsius Network

    U.K.-listed Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) said it has installed 4,500 cryptocurrency mining machines from Celsius Network.

  Investors Make a Triple-Leveraged Bet Tech Pain Won't Last

    (Bloomberg) -- As hordes of day traders show their force in markets once again, a triple-leveraged exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100 is on pace for its best week of inflows on record.The $11 billion ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) has attracted almost $800 million of fresh cash in the span, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The fund has lured substantial inflows despite a price drop of more than 6% amid a selloff in large technology companies. It fell again on Thursday, joining broader equity-market losses.The high-flying tech names that have led the bull market in stocks from pandemic lows have faced ongoing turmoil as Treasury yields climb and high valuations become increasingly unpalatable. In the meantime, expectations for broader economic reopenings are breathing life into the long-neglected value shares -- putting the Russell 2000 Index of small caps on track to beat the Nasdaq 100 for a sixth straight month.“When you’re investing into anything that’s triple leveraged, that’s absolutely a speculative tool,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. Is it investing or gambling? That’s the line you start walking down.”TQQQ is a favorite among retail investors who re-emerged late Wednesday, sending Reddit-favorite stocks soaring. The ETF is currently listed as the security with the 14th highest volume of orders on Fidelity’s website.“You still have very solidly positive sentiment on the part of individual investors,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, the investment arm of retirement-savings giant TIAA. “As long as retail investors remain bullish, you could continue to see volatility in some of these popular names.”(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  Singapore's Richest Property Clan Looks Ahead After Record Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s richest property dynasty vowed to get back on course after a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on a Chinese deal led to a record annual loss.City Developments Ltd.’s net loss of S$1.9 billion for the year ended Dec. 31 was its first since the early 1970s, thanks to the impairment on its investment in China’s Sincere Property Group.“We must now forget about all these old subjects,” Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said at a briefing on the results Friday. “I want to go to the next chapter to grow the company. I don’t want to keep talking about Sincere.”While the pandemic has also battered its hotel revenue and rental income, the acquisition of a majority stake in Chongqing-based Sincere last April has proved to be an onerous investment, creating a rift in a family dynasty that’s worth $16.5 billion, according to last year’s Bloomberg Billionaires Index list of Asia’s richest clans. Three CDL directors, including the chairman’s cousin, have resigned in disagreement over the deal, spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek.The impairment loss in Sincere constitutes 93% of its S$1.9 billion investment, CDL said. Taking into account Sincere’s debts in the next 12 months as well as China’s “three red lines” policy that caps borrowings for real estate developers, CDL cautioned that the Chinese property firm “may face significant liquidity challenges.”While CDL believed in Sincere’s potential, it was taken aback by the size and structure of its debts, Sherman Kwek said. “To be candid, the one thing that was far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected was the debt restructuring,” the CEO said.“The debt in Sincere is very sizable and very complex and there are many, many financial institutions to deal with,” he said at the briefing. “So, this was the part that presented a very, very tough challenge for the working team and myself.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:CDL faces a long road ahead repairing Sincere’s balance sheet under China’s “three red lines” rules limiting leverage, while the potential return may be distant given Sincere’s weak land bank, sales and profitability.--BI analysts Kristy Hung and Daniel FanClick here to read the researchMoney pumped into Sincere has swelled from an initial investment of S$880 million. The internal fallout has prompted CDL to set up a special working group to improve the Chinese firm’s liquidity and profitability. With that in mind, the developer acquired Sincere’s stake in a Shenzhen technology park this week.CDL won’t put more funds into Sincere until the Chinese company returns to health, Chief Transformation Officer Goh Ann Nee said at the briefing. The investment remains a good platform for CDL to expand in a market that shouldn’t be ignored, Goh said.Sincere’s predicament arose from a “perfect storm” -- a combination of the pandemic and policies imposed by China on developers, Goh said. Nevertheless, it’s not all doom and gloom and there could be a “very interesting light at the end of the tunnel” for CDL, she added.Sincere has numerous assets in its portfolio but CDL has to get the consent of its partner -- Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu -- to monetize them, Chairman Kwek said.“He has a different view from us,” Kwek added, hoping that Wu Xu will cooperate with CDL. Nevertheless, Kwek expressed optimism that Sincere could become “a very ideal entity that everybody wishes to buy.”Touted as “game changing” for growth, the Sincere deal -- CDL’s single largest investment in China -- increased its presence in the world’s second-largest economy to about 20 cities from three.While Sherman Kwek believed that the terms were in CDL’s favor when it entered into the deal, “things have panned out differently from what we have anticipated,” he said. The company is also scaling back on some of its investments in China “until we see how things pan out with Sincere.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Now the Time to Add Tesla to Your Portfolio?

    There's no doubt about it: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the hottest properties in the stock market, and investors love it. In the past few days, Tesla has seen a massive pullback, and at one point on Tuesday, it was down 13%. Long-term investors know that buying a stock during a dip is a great way to begin or add to a position in a company, and the recent reduction in Tesla's stock price is making that temping.

  • GameStop's CFO didn't resign - he was pushed out after the board 'lost faith' in him, sources say

    GameStop Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell was forced out of his role by the board, according to sources familiar with the decision.

  Cathie Wood Buys The Dip In Workhorse Again

    Shares of Workhorse dropped this week after it was revealed the company was not the winner for a key USPS contract. One ETF manager is using the pullback as a buying opportunity. What Happened: Cathie Wood and the team at Ark Funds added more shares to the firm's stake in Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) on Wednesday. The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) added 660,500 shares of Workhorse on Wednesday, according to a daily email showing trading activity from Ark Funds. The ETF now owns 3.2 million shares of the stock valued at $49 million. Workhorse makes up around 1.3% of the fund’s assets. Back in December, Ark made a similar move, buying shares of Workhorse on the dip. Trucks.com reported at the time that USPS would be delaying the next-generation contract for 180,000 new vehicles. The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has been one of the top-performing ETFS of the last year, with a return of over 120%. Related Link: 15 Big Ideas In Disruptive Innovation According To Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Why It’s Important: On Tuesday, the USPS announced that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) won the deal for the next-generation postal delivery vehicle. Shares of Workhorse fell over 50% in after-hours trading on the news that the company did not get a piece of the USPS contract. The addition of more Workhorse shares by Ark Funds could show that the fund managers believe the huge drop was unwarranted, that Workhorse has other business ventures or that it can still win a piece of the USPS contract. Workhorse issued a statement saying it has requested additional information from the USPS on the new vehicle contract. See also: How to Buy Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks “The company intends to explore all avenues that are available to non-awarded finalists in a government binding process,” Workhorse said in a press release. WKHS Price Action: Shares of Workhorse were trading near-flat at $15.12 Thursday. Shares traded over $17.50 Wednesday night around the time the Ark Funds daily email was sent out. Photo courtesy of Workhorse. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOshkosh Nabs USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Contract; Workhorse Stock Plummets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That's a Huge Mistake

    The retail sector has been struggling, and the coronavirus made it worse. But don't count retail landlords out just yet.

  GameStop Can Justify Its Valuation By Turning Into A '5,000-Store Introduction To Crypto,' Says Cramer

    CNBC host Jim Cramer said Thursday that GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) could justify its share price by turning into a cryptocurrency play. What Happened: The “Mad Money” host made references to other companies like Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), both of which are linked in some way or the other to cryptocurrency at the present. “If GameStop were to turn itself into a 5,000-store introduction to crypto, make it so that they sell $1 billion worth of stock ... and buy crypto with it, and then make it so it’s an international gaming place where you win bitcoin, I think you can justify the stock price,” theorized Cramer. “I have not been able to come up with anything else, but this works. And it doesn’t have to be bitcoin. We can make it crypto.” See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Cramer said if GameStop turns itself into a “crypto information place” and has worldwide games with no latency it would add to the credibility of GameStop investor and Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen. The former hedge fund manager also pointed to the upcoming resignation of GameStop CFO Jim Bell and said, “CFOs, they tend not to have bitcoin on their balance sheet. Perhaps Jim Bell, that’s what he didn’t want.” Cramer called Cohen a “big thinker” and said “I have a feeling that this is the way to get this stock higher. I can’t come up with another way.” Why It Matters: GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) shares were buoyed in a short squeeze carried out by Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. A notable poster on the forum — “Deep F---ing Value” — who has been credited by forum members for pointing out the short squeeze opportunity told U.S. lawmakers that he likes GameStop stock. “As far as I can tell, the market remains oblivious to GameStop’s unique opportunity within the gaming industry,” said the poster whose real name is Keith Partick Gill. On Wednesday, Cramer called the over 103% rise in the shares of GameStop “a mockery,” and questioned, “Where is the government?” Alma Angotti, a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement attorney said that heightened interest from regulatory bodies could be expected. “I think both Congress and the SEC will be studying that balance between orderly markets and letting people invest what they want to invest for whatever reasons they want to invest even if it doesn’t make sense to us,” CNBC reported. Price Action: GameStop shares closed nearly 18.6% higher at $108.73 on Thursday and fell 2.51% to $106 in the after-hours session. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Stock Performance And WallStreetBets Mentions Have A 'Real' Connection: BarclaysWhy AMC Shares Spiked 20% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exclusive: Two rights groups quit Hong Kong as security law sends shudders through NGOs

    At least two political rights groups advocating democracy have quietly quit Hong Kong and moved overseas, unnerved by a national security law that has fanned fears over the erosion of freedoms under China’s rule, sources told Reuters. In the past, China-focused rights groups had valued the wide-ranging autonomy, including freedom of speech and assembly, guaranteed for Hong Kong when control over the former British colony was returned to Beijing in 1997. But some non-government organisations (NGOs) say the new legislation means they face a choice of either having to leave Hong Kong or work with the same kind of fears and constraints they would encounter in mainland China.

  • Analysis: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields

    Some hedge fund managers are getting concerned about the money that has flooded into high-flying stocks like Tesla and the popular ARK fund as bond yields spike and growth stocks take a hit. The popularity of stocks like Tesla helped Cathie Wood's $26.6 billion ARK Innovation ETF become the top-performing actively managed U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar last year. But even as shares of Tesla plunged this week and Wood's fund fell, she increased the fund's bet on the automaker.

  • Nissan says makes breakthrough with engine in reducing CO2 emissions

    Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it has reached a breakthrough in achieving a 50% thermal efficiency with its in-development e-POWER hybrid technology, which could lead to a further reduction of car CO2 emissions. This new thermal efficiency level would improve fuel consumption by 25% over the 40% thermal efficiency level in the upcoming e-POWER engine, the company said. "Nissan's latest approach to engine development has raised the bar to world-leading levels, accelerating past the current auto industry average range of 40% thermal efficiency, making it possible to even further reduce vehicle CO2 emissions," the company said in a statement.

  • Google pledged to change the way it handles AI research following a series of public conflicts with staff

    The company is trialing new methods to help scientists assess problematic research.

  Workhorse Share Collapse Raises Pressure On Debt Repayment

    Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) continued to lose investors Wednesday, a day after it was left out of a multibillion-dollar U.S. Postal Service contract to make next-generation mail delivery vehicles. The Postal Service awarded a 10-year contract to defense contractor and off-highway equipment manufacturer OshKosh Truck Corp. (NYSE: OSK) on Tuesday. Day traders and several analysts felt the contract was Workhorse's to lose. Workhorse "intends to explore all avenues that are available to non-awarded finalists in a government bidding process," according to a press release Wednesday. Wednesday's closing price of 15.13 was less than half Monday's close of $31.34. It increases pressure on the company's ability to repay its most recent $200 million loan due in 2024. Riding a wave of buying by day traders, Workhorse pegged the convertible debt to a share price of $36.14. That was a 35% premium at the time. Oshkosh traded higher for a second day Wednesday. Analysts began to price into their models the $482 million first tranche of the contract. Oshkosh will build 50,000 to 165,000 delivery vehicles and may get orders for more. A new Truck Talk newsletter each Friday. Subscribe here. A looming debt crisis Workhorse received approximately $194.5 million from the sale of the new notes in October after paying $5.5 million in placement commissions to Goldman Sachs and BTIG LLC. Now, the exchange price is more than $20 a share higher than Wednesday's share price of $14.84. "Given Workhorse missing the U.S. Postal Service contract entirely and facing a choppy supply chain situation due to COVID-19-related headwinds, we are stepping to the sidelines," Oppenheimer & Co. analyst Colin Rusch said. "We believe the company's convertible debt could prove cumbersome even with its maturity in 2024." Cowen Inc. analyst Jeffrey Osborne said he was "shocked" that Workhorse was passed over for the Postal Service contract. He cut his target price for Workhorse to $18 from $25. "We had anticipated Workhorse would play a role, especially given the administration's stance around government fleets being zero emission," Osborne wrote in an investor note. "We likely have political variables at play here — a legacy Trump holdover as postmaster general of the USPS (Louis DeJoy) and two politically sensitive states (Wisconsin for Oshkosh and Ohio for Workhorse)." Production woes Workhorse has several thousand orders for its C-Series composite body electric delivery vans. But it lacks a track record for production. It built just seven vans in the third quarter and only a few more in the fourth quarter, according to comments by Chief Financial Officer Steve Schrader on a recent YouTube interview. The company contracts Hitachi Capital America in building a sales network and Hitachi America Ltd. to advise on production efficiency at its plant in Union City, Indiana. On Feb. 3, Workhorse hired Chris Nordh as vice president of commercial development. Nordh had been senior director of advanced vehicle technology and energy products at Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R). Related articles: Oshkosh beats Workhorse for Post Service delivery vehicle contract Workhorse gets $200 million to advance electric van production Workhorse says 36% of plant workers impacted by COVID Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOshkosh Beats Workhorse For Postal Service Delivery Vehicle Contract© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What is Koss and why did its stock climb 81% in two days?

    Shares of the small US company skyrocketed early this morning by more than 80% due to a second round of interest from retail investors.

  • Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off

    Bitcoin was headed on Friday for its worst week since March as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets. The world's biggest cryptocurrency slipped as much as 6% to $44,451 before recovering most of its losses. It was last trading down 1% at $46,671, on course for a drop of almost 20% this week, which would be its heaviest weekly loss since March last year, when fears over the novel coronavirus caused havoc in financial markets.

  Chaotic Treasury Selloff Fueled by $50 Billion of Unwinding

    (Bloomberg) -- Market detectives looking to explain the fury of Thursday’s Treasuries selloff will find most of the evidence pointing to technical rather than fundamental reasons.A combination of supply indigestion, a potential $50 billion position unwind and vanishing liquidity exacerbated moves as traders aggressively repriced the Federal Reserve rate-hike outlook, despite no major economic developments or shifts in tone from policy makers.“It wasn’t an orderly selloff and certainly didn’t appear to be driven by any obvious fundamental continuation or extension of the reflation thesis,” wrote NatWest Markets strategist Blake Gwinn in a note to clients. A number of more “technical-style” factors were in the mix, against a backdrop of a good-old-fashioned buyers strike, he said.Here’s a look at some of the factors driving Thursday’s moves:The ProtagonistThe main protagonist in the bond market was the five-year Treasury note, a maturity often associated with long-term Fed rate expectations, where yields closed 22 basis point higher on the day. The so-called butterfly-spread index -- a measure of how the note is performing against its two- and 10-year peers -- jumped 24 basis points, the worst daily performance for the sector since 2002.The selling was triggered after a U.S. auction of seven-year bonds saw record low demand. The bid-to-cover ratio -- a gauge of investor interest -- came in at 2.04, well below the recent average of 2.35. That sent five-year yields surging through 0.75%, a crucial technical level watched by investors as a signal that any bond selloff could worsen.Unwind RushThe yield spike sent traders scurrying to manage their positions, in particular those linked to the popular reflation trade. Bets on a steeper yield curve were hit as the curve flattened thanks to heavy losses in shorter-dated bonds.Preliminary open interest in Treasury bond futures across the curve -- a measure of outstanding positions -- collapsed by an amount equivalent to $50 billion in benchmark 10-year bonds. While there may be some muddiness to the data given potential contract rolls, it does suggest a significant unwind of positions.The selloff paused in Asia trading hours, though the size of the overnight move meant it remained hectic. Some Asian traders said they had worked through New York hours right through much of Friday.The 10 basis point spike and subsequent retreat in benchmark Treasuries when they touched 1.5% also suggests some traders were hit with stop-losses on their long positions.Fundamental DecouplingThe bond market’s divergence from a fundamental backdrop was most evident at the shorter-end of the curve. Eurodollar contracts -- which are priced off Libor -- collapsed in record volumes as traders repriced their expectations for the path of Fed rates with few obvious catalysts.Markets now see a Fed hike by March 2023 compared to mid-2023 previously, and have priced in rates over 50 basis points higher by 2024.But in remarks this week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell offered reassurance that policy would continue to be supportive and look beyond a temporary pick-up in inflation, especially from a low base. While Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida expressed cautious optimism on the outlook, he said it would “take some time” to restore the economy to pre-pandemic levels.“Today’s market dynamics look to have been fueled by technical factors and the Fed may want to let the dust settle before it judges whether there is anything really problematic here,” said Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi. “But a change of tone at least seems warranted in our view and possibly more.”Liquidity DroughtA lack of bond market liquidity, just when traders needed it most, can also be at fault.“We think that a steep decline in market depth contributed to the outsized moves in yields today,” wrote JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Jay Barry in a note to clients. Barry showed how the share of high-frequency traders in the Treasury market -- which has been on an increasing trend -- tends to retreat rapidly as volatility spikes.U.S. 3-month 10-year swaption volatility -- a gauge of price swings in the rates market -- jumped to highest in over a year on Thursday, having risen steadily all month.“Given the natural feedback loop between volatility and liquidity, it’s likely that a steep decline in depth contributed to the outsized moves in yields,” added Barry.Regulatory PurgatoryBond traders were already on edge as they waited for Fed guidance ahead of next month’s expiry of a regulation that has encouraged banks to buy Treasuries. Neither Powell nor vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles gave an answer as to whether the measure would be extended, which likely helped extend a clearing of positions in the swaps market.A Fed tweak to bank regulation last April exempted Treasuries from banks’ supplementary leverage ratios, to allow them to expand their balance sheets with purchases of U.S. government bonds. This increased the attractiveness of Treasuries over interest-rate swaps, widening the spread between the two.(Adds Asia trading details in ninth paragraph, updates data in table)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Digital exchange Coinbase takes a step toward going public

    Coinbase has filed papers with U.S. regulators to become a publicly traded company as digital currencies continue to march toward mainstream acceptance. The digital currency exchange is seeking a direct listing, which would allow company insiders and early investors to convert their stakes in Coinbase into publicly traded stock. In a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Coinbase also revealed how interest in digital currency is gaining steam on the exchange.

  • Art Michalik, whose hit led Otto Graham to wear a facemask, dies at 91

    Art Michalik, an NFL linebacker who also had a noteworthy post-football career as a professional wrestler, has died at the age of 91. The son of a Chicago cop, Michalik grew up in Chicago and then went on to play college football and wrestle at St. Ambrose in Iowa. There he gained recognition both from [more]

  • Brady Tkachuk's latest crescendo has us dreaming of what comes next

    On a night which featured multiple goals, bloody knuckles and broken teeth, Tkachuk led the Senators to victory.

  • US carries out retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia facilities in Syria

    US President Joe Biden on Thursday directed US military airstrikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to recent rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq. The strikes, the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, appeared to be limited in scope, potentially lowering the risk of escalation. Mr Biden's decision to strike only in Syria and not in Iraq, at least for now, also gives the Iraqi government some breathing room as it carries out its own investigation of a Feb. 15 attack that wounded Americans. "At President (Joe) Biden’s direction, US military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilised by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. "President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq," Mr Kirby said. He added that the strikes destroyed multiple facilities at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS). Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was "confident in the target that we went after, we know what we hit".