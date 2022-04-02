Cathie Wood Says Fed Hiking Interest Rates Would Be a Mistake

Susanne Barton
·1 min read
  • Cathie Wood
    American investor and businesswoman

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, the founder of Ark Investment Management, said any decision by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as the yield curve inverts would be a mistake.

U.S. government bond yields reached new levels of inversion Friday after a solid jobs report bolstered bets that the central bank will increase the size of its next rate hike. The two-year rate exceeded the 30-year for first time since 2007, while other parts of the curve, including the five-year and 30-year segment, already inverted.

The Fed seems to be “playing with fire,” she wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday.

