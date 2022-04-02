Cathie Wood Says Fed Hiking Interest Rates Would Be a Mistake
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cathie WoodAmerican investor and businesswoman
(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, the founder of Ark Investment Management, said any decision by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as the yield curve inverts would be a mistake.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in Moldova
Ukraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border Strike
China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits
U.S. government bond yields reached new levels of inversion Friday after a solid jobs report bolstered bets that the central bank will increase the size of its next rate hike. The two-year rate exceeded the 30-year for first time since 2007, while other parts of the curve, including the five-year and 30-year segment, already inverted.
The Fed seems to be “playing with fire,” she wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Can’t-Lose Betting Strategy That’s Taking the Gamble Out of Sports Gambling
Cashless ATMs Have Grown Into a $7 Billion Marijuana Loophole
Trump’s Favorite Postmaster Is Surviving Biden—and Maybe Even Saving the USPS
Amazon Warehouse Workers Just Redefined What’s Possible for U.S. Labor
Is Occidental the Megadeal Warren Buffett’s Been Waiting For?
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.