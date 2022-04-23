Cathie Wood Says Fed Won’t Hike as Much as Market Priced In

Cathie Wood Says Fed Won’t Hike as Much as Market Priced In
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joanna Ossinger
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cathie Wood
    American investor and businesswoman

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Federal Reserve isn’t going to hike rates as much as markets are currently betting, according to Cathie Wood.

The strategies of ARK Investment Management LLC, where Wood is founder and chief executive officer, have struggled recently amid fear of inflation, she said via video to the Seedly Personal Finance Festival in Singapore. The firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF is down 45% year to date.

Wood expects inflation to end its spike and then decline in “dramatic” fashion, she said. Such a scenario might give the Fed leeway to boost rates less aggressively than is currently seen.

There could be “a surprise in terms of interest rates not going up as much as the market has priced in,” Wood said.

Inflation in the U.S. is currently around the highest level in four decades, a situation that’s helped spur the Fed to start boosting rates -- thus pressuring risk assets like the stocks Wood and ARK tend to favor. Markets on Friday were pricing in four back-to-back half-point increases by the Fed. Late on Thursday, there were even a couple of trades anticipating multiple 75-basis-point hikes.

Wood’s funds aren’t the only assets sagging. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is down 18% in 2022, and the S&P 500 off 10%. There’s growing discussion about whether the Fed can engineer a soft landing for the U.S. economy, or whether an aggressive pace of hikes could hurt the job market or tip the economy into a recession.

“We do believe that the Fed is getting lots of messages right now that it should not tighten too much,” Wood said.

Other things Wood said:

On disruptive innovation, NFTs

“Truly disruptive innovation” accounts for $10 trillion, which is less than 10% of the global equity market capitalization, Wood said.

“We believe that $10 trillion will go to $210 trillion in the next eight years – that is a 40% compound annual rate of return. And we would expect that from our strategies as well, they’re very depressed right now.”

Non-fungible tokens represent the first global, immutable, digital property-rights system, she said. Economists such as Hernando de Soto and Thomas Sowell “will tell you the one way to pull people and countries out of poverty is property rights. And so we think this is the extension of physical property rights into the digital world”

On a Morningstar downgrade

Morningstar downgraded the ARK Innovation ETF to negative from neutral.

“Morningstar is a provider of indexes, and ARK does not pay attention to indexes. I do not believe Morningstar understands what we’re doing – we are not looking at indexes to screen for ideas for our portfolios. We are using original research to screen for our ideas.”

“In terms of the concentration risks: this is really what Morningstar does not understand about ARK.”

During drawdowns, “we concentrate our portfolio toward our highest-conviction names” and “when we have done this over time the results have been exceedingly good coming out of a bear market.”

On China investment

In China, “we’ve dialed down our exposure and we do feel that many of the moves have been very hostile to capital. And so it makes sense that capital is leaving China to some extent. But we also know that China wants to be a champion of innovation. And innovation solves problems.”

She recommended looking for electric-vehicle winners, while being cautious on technology companies with high margins because the government will likely want the margins to come down.

(Updates chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood buys the dip on pandemic darlings Roku, Zoom, Roblox

    The asset manager's flagship ARK Innovation ETF has slumped 43% this year, lagging far behind the S&P 500's 7.7% decline as the prospect of aggressive U.S. policy tightening hammered the fund's hyper-growth stocks. Over the week, ARK bought 100,642 shares of e-commerce firm Shopify Inc, 329,073 of Zoom, 739,082 of gaming site Roblox and 575,648 of streaming device maker Roku.

  • Trillions of Negative-Yielding Bonds Vanish

    (Bloomberg) -- After another wild week in global money markets, traders are betting big on the biggest regime shift in Europe in years: the end of the negative interest-rate era before 2022 is over. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekFlorida’s DeSantis Strips Disney’s Self-Governance PrivilegesThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Go

  • Why Under Armour Stock Could Be a Slam Dunk

    Under Armour isn’t getting the credit it deserves for a turnaround that has made it leaner and more profitable. Although headwinds remain, it wouldn’t take much for the stock to rise 30% from here.

  • The Items That You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • Netflix is the S&P 500’s worst performer this week — here are the next 14

    Other streamers were hit hard, and PayPal and Facebook holding company Meta Platforms also had a bad week.

  • Depression vs. burnout: The symptoms of each, and how to recover

    It is hard telling depression and burnout apart, but it is important to learn how to differentiate them to determine a plan of action.

  • Crypto millionaires are erecting their own tax-free utopias in Central America. The locals aren’t happy.

    As the nation calls for President Joe Biden to ramp up taxes on the wealthy, crypto millionaires are creating their own tax-free havens in Central America.

  • PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

    The company is far away from a recovery

  • Gold Is Heading Higher as Inflation Rages. Why the Next Stop Could Be $3,000 an Ounce.

    Inflation and geopolitical concerns have pushed bullion toward $2,000 an ounce. If the Fed fumbles, the price could reach $3,000.

  • San Francisco Fed President: Interest rates to move 'expeditiously' higher

    San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Thursday that she sees the case for quickly moving to raise interest rates this year as inflation remains high.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Crypto Billionaire Rankles Wall Street Titans With Derivatives Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- At a posh financial-industry gathering known for swaying palm trees and late-night yacht parties, this year’s main attraction was a face-off between a crypto billionaire and a futures-exchange kingpin.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave

  • Malaysia Sovereign Fund Seeking Hedges as Inflation Risks Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund is betting on real assets and health care investments to help cushion it from inflation that’s forcing central banks around the world to raise borrowing costs and eating into longer-term returns.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops

  • AT&T taps company veteran as chief operating officer

    McElfresh has been with the company for more than 20 years and was most recently the head of AT&T Communications. The COO role has been vacant since John Stankey became the chief executive officer in July 2020. The Dallas, Texas-based firm on Thursday posted a 2.5% rise in revenue for its core phone and internet business in the first quarter, as the telecom giant benefited from the expansion of its fiber internet and 5G services.

  • Asian markets sink after Fed chief’s comments on inflation

    Asian shares fell Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated increases in interest rates must be faster to fight inflation.

  • United Airlines Stock Soars, Affecting 127 ETFs

    After suffering losses in the first quarter, the stock surged on expectations of a rebound in the transportation industry.

  • Ukrainian troops are being trained in the UK to use the armored vehicles donated to the country, says Boris Johnson

    The UK is donating 120 of its armored vehicles to Ukraine, including Mastiffs and Wolfhounds, which Ukrainian troops have not used before.

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • Tech companies gear up to report earnings next week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick previews the tech companies set to report earnings next week, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.