Cathie Wood Sells $139 Million in Tesla Shares After Rally

Divya Balji
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds have sold some of their Tesla Inc. shares in the past two days, taking advantage of the recent rally as the stock climbs for the third week in a row.

The ARK Innovation, ARK Next Generation Internet and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETFs sold over 180,000 shares on Wednesday and Thursday, according to daily trading updates. At closing prices, that puts the total value at nearly $139 million.

The sales amount to around 3% of ARK’s Tesla stake and the firm still holds well over $4 billion, making it one of Tesla’s top 20 holders. ARK regularly trims winning positions to reinvest the cash in new targets or existing high-conviction names.

Shares of the electric-vehicle maker have climbed over the past three weeks, adding about $75 million in market value as the company’s shipments of China-made cars to the local market rebounded last month and amid a broader stock market rally in August. The stock was up 0.6% in premarket trading on Friday.

Earlier this year, Wood predicted that Tesla’s stock would hit $3,000 by 2025, putting its valuation at about $3 trillion. Its current market capitalization is $756 billion.

ARK’s daily trading update reflects portfolio changes made by its investment team and excludes creation and redemption activity and public offerings; for this reason it may not fully reflect all of the firm’s trades.

(Updates with more details in the fourth and last paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to say billion for Tesla’s market capitalization in the last paragraph.)

