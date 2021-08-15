Cathie Wood's China strategy, plus chart-driven trading tips

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Ciolli
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hello everyone! Welcome to this weekly roundup of Investing stories from deputy editor Joe Ciolli. Please subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every week.

cathie wood
CNBC

Hello and welcome to Insider Investing. I'm Joe Ciolli, and I'm here to guide you through the current market and investing landscape. The newsletter will be taking a week off and returning on August 29. Here's what's on the docket:

If you aren't yet a subscriber to Insider Investing, you can sign up here.

Have thoughts on the newsletter? Just want to talk markets? Feel free to drop me a line at jciolli@insider.com or on Twitter @JoeCiolli.

Cathie Wood's China strategy

Cathie Wood, CEO and chief investment officer of ARK Invest, on a purple background with the Ark Invest logos patterned behind her.
Ark Invest; Insider

Cathie Wood has been selling out of Chinese stocks amid an expanding government crackdown, according to daily stock-holding reports analyzed by Insider. We compiled Wood's recent comments about how she's approaching Chinese investment going forward, and where else she's seeking opportunities.

Read the full story here:

Inside Cathie Wood's China investing strategy: The Ark Invest CEO breaks down why she's selling out of Chinese stocks - and what she'll be buying instead with the cash raised

Chart-driven trading wisdom from Katie Stockton

Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies
Fairlead Strategies

Katie Stockton founded Fairlead Strategies and is a technical analysis expert with over 20 years of experience on Wall Street. She shared the secret behind her methodology, as well as three top indicators she's always watching. As a bonus, she explained why charts signal ether is gearing up to outperform bitcoin.

Read the full story here:

Legendary technical analyst Katie Stockton shares her secret sauce for spotting turning points in markets with 3 of her top indicators - and why the charts signal ether is set to crush bitcoin

How to invest like a contrarian

trader surprised skeptical
Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Jason Shapiro is a contrarian trader whose system doesn't correlate to any other strategy. He broke down for us his investing approach, including the indicators he uses to identify consensus ideas he wants to defy. Shapiro also shared his risk-management measures, and two trades on his radar right now.

Read the full story here:

A 30-year futures trading veteran breaks down his contrarian approach designed to beat the market against all odds - and shares 2 trades on his radar now

Stock pick central

Seeking experts who are willing to name names? Look no further:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cotswold 18th-century statue is 'racist relic' and should be removed, say campaigners

    An 18th-century statue of a "black boy" in the Cotswold may become the latest victim of cancel culture after it was termed a “racist relic” by those responsible for its future The sculpture of a small boy painted black with red lips standing above a clock on a Grade II-listed building in the town of Stroud has been subject to calls for its removal. The 247-year-old statue could be removed, with a campaigner sitting on the local panel deliberating on its future branding it racist. Artist Dan Guth

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Haiti on 'red alert' for possible fatalities after 7.2 magnitude quake

    Haiti on 'red alert' for possible fatalities after 7.2 magnitude quake

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Are Crypto's High Trading Volumes A Scam?

    Trading volumes for cryptocurrencies are skyrocketing. But it turns out that trading volume is easy to fake.

  • Wall Street Warming on Disney; Cooling on Netflix

    The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is firing on all cylinders, riding the re-opening of the global economy and the successful launch of Disney+, which has changed the game in the video streaming market. Strong Q3 Performance On Thursday afternoon, the entertainment giant reported strong financial results that beat Wall Street estimates both on the top and the bottom line, as visitors returned to its theme parks, and Disney+ continued to gain subscribers. (See Disney stock charts on TipRanks) Wall Street

  • Return of Taliban in Afghanistan could accelerate rise of terror groups, top US general warns

    Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Mark Milley, reportedly issued warning to congressional leaders Sunday morning Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, right, and Lloyd Austin, US defense secretary, brief reporters at the Pentagon as the U.S. military nears the formal end of its mission in Afghanistan on 21 July. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters The US’s top military general has warned that the collapse of the Afghan government and return of Taliban rule could accelerate the

  • Sherman stresses U.S. support for Lithuania against 'coercive' China

    U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Lithuania's foreign minister on Friday and reiterated U.S. support for the country in the face of pressure from China over its decision to develop ties with Taiwan, the State Department said. Sherman told Gabrielius Landsbergis the United States was "resolute in our solidarity" with Lithuania, a NATO ally and a partner as a member of the European Union, over what she termed China's "coercive behavior" towards Vilnius, the statement said.

  • This Investment Could Turn $100 per Month Into $500,000

    It's also easier than you may think to begin, and you don't need to be a stock market expert to choose the right investments. In fact, if you're able to invest just $100 per month, you could build a portfolio worth more than half a million dollars -- as long as you have the right investments. If you're new to the stock market or simply want a "set it and forget it" type of investment, one of your best options is the S&P 500 ETF.

  • Top 25 Weekend Amazon Deals: Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds for $40, Top-Rated Sous Vide for $99, Save $105 on Eufy Robo Vacuum

    Don’t miss out on the best daily deals of the week!

  • New Lamborghini Countach debuts at Monterey Car Week

    Lamborghini debuts its all-new Countach from the Quail motorsports gathering. Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani explains what makes it so special.

  • Nvidia, Walmart, Target and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Retail earnings season is here, with results from Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and more. Plus, Nvidia, Tencent, and Cisco earnings, FOMC minutes, and housing data.

  • Here’s a Barron’s Retirement List of 10 Retirement Listicles

    With apologies to David Letterman, formerly of the "Late Show," and his top-10 list feature, Barron's Retirement compiled a list of 10 retirement listicles for some easy summertime reading.

  • Bond Market Like a Coiled Spring Before Long-Awaited Fed Confab

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are like a coiled spring ahead of the Federal Reserve’s long-awaited Wyoming confab, with traders showing less conviction than they have in months about the market’s next move.Benchmark yields finished this week little changed from seven days earlier, even after a stretch that saw a record-breaking 10-year auction, the lowest consumer-sentiment reading in a decade and another elevated inflation figure. JPMorgan Chase & Co. client data sum up the market’s stance perfectl

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • Idaho Power encourages customers to know their facts when considering solar power

    It’s important to learn the details when considering a solar installation. │ Opinion

  • Who knew Amazon's No. 1 bestselling smart-home camera was just $25?

    The Yi HD Home Security Camera lets you stop trouble in its tracks.

  • Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will launch a 100 trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will help generate jobs and expand use of cleaner fuels to achieve the country's climate goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. The infrastructure programme, called "Gati Shakti", will help boost productivity of industries and boost the economy, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. "We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big programme ... (it) will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands," Modi said from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the capital city.

  • Huawei accused of pressuring US firm into installing a data backdoor

    Huawei has been accused of pushing a US company into installing a data backdoor for a Pakistani project, but the truth isn't clear.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo saw Trey Lance’s long TD pass coming

    Trey Lance's long TD pass was the highlight of the #49ers' preseason opener, and Jimmy Garoppolo saw it coming the whole way.