Cathie Wood's China strategy, plus chart-driven trading tips
Hello and welcome to Insider Investing. I'm Joe Ciolli, and I'm here to guide you through the current market and investing landscape. The newsletter will be taking a week off and returning on August 29. Here's what's on the docket:
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood has been selling out of Chinese stocks amid an expanding government crackdown. We compiled her recent comments about how she's approaching Chinese investment going forward, and where else she's seeking opportunities.
We spoke to technical analysis expert Katie Stockton, who's made a name for herself scouring charts for market signals. She shared the the secret behind her methodology, three top indicators she's always watching, and why charts signal ether is gearing up to outperform bitcoin.
Jason Shapiro is a contrarian trader whose system doesn't correlate to any other strategy. He broke down for us his investing approach, including the indicators he uses to identify consensus ideas he wants to defy.
Cathie Wood's China strategy
Cathie Wood has been selling out of Chinese stocks amid an expanding government crackdown, according to daily stock-holding reports analyzed by Insider. We compiled Wood's recent comments about how she's approaching Chinese investment going forward, and where else she's seeking opportunities.
Chart-driven trading wisdom from Katie Stockton
Katie Stockton founded Fairlead Strategies and is a technical analysis expert with over 20 years of experience on Wall Street. She shared the secret behind her methodology, as well as three top indicators she's always watching. As a bonus, she explained why charts signal ether is gearing up to outperform bitcoin.
How to invest like a contrarian
Jason Shapiro is a contrarian trader whose system doesn't correlate to any other strategy. He broke down for us his investing approach, including the indicators he uses to identify consensus ideas he wants to defy. Shapiro also shared his risk-management measures, and two trades on his radar right now.
Stock pick central
Seeking experts who are willing to name names? Look no further:
Goldman Sachs names 31 stocks to buy as the economy reopens despite the looming threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant
Credit Suisse says buy these 21 growth stocks now as it's the perfect time for them to thrive while rates fall - and to minimize the risk of losses
Bank of America says these 29 stocks are its best picks in the top-performing investment style for small companies right now
Buy these 14 cheap cyclical stocks now to take advantage of traders who are selling out too soon before a 'turning point,' Jefferies says
Goldman Sachs names 12 stocks that are rapidly returning cash to shareholders through dividends as Q2 earnings soar and profit margins hit record highs
