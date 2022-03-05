Catholic bishop in Argentina convicted of sex abuse

A powerful bishop in Argentina was convicted on Friday of sexually abusing two young men who were studying to become priests, Reuters reported.

Gustavo Zanchetta, the former bishop of Oran in Argentina's northern province of Salta, was convicted of sexually abusing two former seminarians and was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison, according to the wire service.

The verdict was reached after more than a week of graphic testimony from witnesses who described unwanted touching and sexual advances by the former bishop, according to summaries released by the judiciary, Reuters reported.

Those who testified also claimed that the clergyman had asked for massages, given gifts to those seminarians that he favored and had a history of keeping pornography on his phone.

In addition, he allegedly looked at pornography on the church's computer.

Zanchette, for his part, has denied the accusations, and his lawyer said they will appeal the case, according to Reuters.

Zanchetta was a priest for more than 30 years and a bishop for more than eight, according to a website tracking catholic clergy.

The conviction marks the latest sex abuse case among many that have plagued the Catholic Church as an institution for years.

Last week, a German Catholic priest was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing children.

But Zanchetta was bishop in the home country of Pope Francis, the former archbishop of Buenos Aires, who assumed the papacy in 2013 and has pledged justice for victims of sexual abuse.

  • In pope's homeland of Argentina, court jails powerful bishop for sex abuse

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -A Catholic bishop accused of sexually abusing young men studying to be priests was found guilty by a court in northern Argentina on Friday, capping over a week of often graphic testimony in the latest criminal abuse case to hit the global Church. The high-profile trial played out in the home country of Pope Francis, the former archbishop of Buenos Aires and the first Latin American pontiff of the Church. Gustavo Zanchetta, the former bishop of Oran in Argentina's northern province of Salta, was convicted of sexually abusing two former seminarians, which prosecutors said in a statement was aggravated due to his status as a cleric.

  • Argentine bishop defended by pope sentenced in abuse case

    An Argentine court on Friday sentenced a Roman Catholic bishop to 4 1/2 years in prison for sexual abuse of two former seminarians in a major blow to Pope Francis, who had defended Gustavo Zanchetta following initial allegations. The conviction in the pope's homeland hits at Francis’ personal credibility since he had initially rejected accusations against Zanchetta, the former bishop of Oran, and created a job for him at the Vatican that got him out of Argentina.

