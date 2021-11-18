Catholic bishops approve Communion document after debate on politicians who back abortion

U.S. Catholic bishops voted overwhelming in favor of new guidelines on who should receive Holy Communion. The issue stems from a debate over whether Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, like President Biden, should be allowed to receive the sacrament. Peter Smith, a reporter covering religion and politics for The Associated Press, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the purpose of this new document.

    U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved a long-anticipated document on Communion on Wednesday that stops short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians such as President Joe Biden who support abortion rights but offers plenty of tacit justification for individual bishops to do so. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' first major statement on Communion in 15 years, "The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church," does not explicitly address the debate over elected officials, abortion and the sacrament that has surrounded the document over the past several months and partly inspired its creation in the first place. Instead, it gives an overview of church teaching, emphasizing the centrality of the Eucharist in the faith and worship and in part reflecting concern among bishops that many Catholics don't know or accept such teachings.

