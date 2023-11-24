Catholic Charities dishes out turkey dinners and hope for those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 60 years ago Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada began hosting its annual Thanksgiving feast for those experiencing homelessness. It’s an opportunity to provide a hot meal, bring together the community, and offer a connection to resources to those who need it most.

Cancer survivor Kintesha Bedell stays at a shelter and arrived Thursday morning for her first Thanksgiving at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

“It means everything to me, the fact that people took the time and decorated the table and gave us everything,” Bedell said. “I am just very grateful.”

She’s one of the 700-plus people getting the meal of hope with all the trimmings.

Chief Operating Officer, Steve Schmitt, said the help goes beyond the food.

“We also have case managers walking around to try and talk to people and find out why they are in the situation they’re in.”

Bedell connected with a staff member for housing options. She’ll return on Monday. “I have been going everywhere. I come here every day at 10 o’clock to eat lunch. It’s sometimes the only time I eat.”

She also connected with others like Mike Oakes who shared he has been homeless off and on for three years.

Now, he’s grateful to be at the shelter onsite.

“I am autistic which makes it basically impossible to hold a job for more than six months,” Oakes said about his situation.

The simple gestures of kind words and a hot meal can make a big difference to some. Jesus Ramos was overwhelmed by the kindness and feeling of home.

“Circumstances, you know one thing leads to another. I used to be embarrassed to come here but now I am so thankful,” he said. “This is a chance to get back on our feet.”

Schmitt, humbled to serve, and heartbroken over the rising costs bringing families in.

“We see home prices rising, more and more families with young kids coming in today and the fact that we can give those families something normal like a Thanksgiving meal is really a blessing.”

Schmitt advised people to support organizations such as Catholic Charities, instead of dropping off food, because they can get people out of the cold and in front of a case worker.

The massive feast involved 300 pounds of oven-roasted turkey, 300 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes, 300 pounds of sautéed green beans, 300 pounds of turkey stuffing, 20 gallons of cranberry sauce, 20 gallons of turkey gravy, 60 gallons of hot cocoa, and 750 slices of pumpkin pie.

