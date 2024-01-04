Catholic Charities' Soup Bowl Benefit set for Feb. 3

Jan. 3—Catholic Charities will bring its annual Soup Bowl Benefit to Maryland Community Church on Feb. 3.

The 14th annual Soup Bowl Benefit will offer one seating from 3 to 5 p.m., with 300 seats available. Guests will select a bowl hand-crafted by local artists and sample soups from local restaurants and chefs. A virtual auction of additional locally created bowls will be offered, as well.

Tickets are now available. Each $30 ticket is good for one hand-crafted bowl and as many as 20 different kinds of soup.

Each ticket purchased will provide as many as 120 meals to families across Catholic Charities' seven-county service area.

Tickets are available online at ccthin.org, or call 812-232-1447 and request Option 3. Maryland Community Church is at 4700 Indiana 46.

Soup Bowl's goal remains to raise awareness of hunger and food insecurity across the Wabash Valley.