Catholic Charities' Soup Bowl Benefit set for Feb. 3

David Kronke, The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
·1 min read

Jan. 3—Catholic Charities will bring its annual Soup Bowl Benefit to Maryland Community Church on Feb. 3.

The 14th annual Soup Bowl Benefit will offer one seating from 3 to 5 p.m., with 300 seats available. Guests will select a bowl hand-crafted by local artists and sample soups from local restaurants and chefs. A virtual auction of additional locally created bowls will be offered, as well.

Tickets are now available. Each $30 ticket is good for one hand-crafted bowl and as many as 20 different kinds of soup.

Each ticket purchased will provide as many as 120 meals to families across Catholic Charities' seven-county service area.

Tickets are available online at ccthin.org, or call 812-232-1447 and request Option 3. Maryland Community Church is at 4700 Indiana 46.

Soup Bowl's goal remains to raise awareness of hunger and food insecurity across the Wabash Valley.

