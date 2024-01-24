Catholic charter school supporter named to governor's Cabinet as education secretary

Nellie Tayloe Sanders, who leads a nonprofit organization that serves neurodivergent individuals and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, was nominated Wednesday by Gov. Kevin Stitt as Oklahoma's new education secretary.

Sanders, a former member of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, is married to former Republican state Rep. Mike Sanders, of Kingfisher, a former House majority leader who now is the executive director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office. Nellie Sanders fills a spot in Stitt’s Cabinet that’s been vacant since late July, when Katherine Curry resigned after only three months, citing difficulty in working with state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Walters preceded Curry as Stitt’s education secretary, but Stitt replaced Walters in that role after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond told the governor that Walters could not serve in two state positions at the same time.

Walters praised Stitt’s appointment of Nellie Sanders.

Nellie Sanders is pictured April 11 as the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board met to discuss a vote on whether to approve the creation of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, a Catholic charter school.

“In choosing Nellie, Gov. Stitt’s deep commitment to literacy and student achievement is clear and strong,” Walters said in a statement. “She is a respected advocate for students and parents throughout the state, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her to empower parents and get our students back to basics.”

Sanders is a former advertising salesperson and serves as the vice president of philanthropy at the Center of Family Love in Okarche, at which she began working in 2013. The facility is a hospice care center for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, appointed her to the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to represent the state’s Third Congressional District, and she attended her first board meeting last February.

In June, she was in the majority as the board voted 3-2 to approve the creation of what would be the nation’s first public religious charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. Two lawsuits against that decision now are pending, one filed by Drummond in the state Supreme Court and another filed by a group of taxpayers in Oklahoma County District Court.

Sanders resigned from the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board on Sunday, a state Senate spokesman said.

“Nellie has championed innovative paths in education, particularly for those with dyslexic thinking and unique learning styles,” Stitt said in a statement. “Her advocacy, rooted in her personal experiences and her journey as a parent, has led to impactful and sustainable changes. I am enthusiastic about her bringing this dedication and creativity to the Oklahoma school system, as we strive towards an educational framework that effectively supports and empowers every student.”

In addition to championing those with dyslexia, Sanders also supports education freedom and individualized learning environments, in public schools (including charter schools) and private schools, Stitt said in announcing Sanders’ selection.

Sanders began her career at Conde Nast Publications. She holds a degree from Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island.

"It's a privilege to be part of Governor Stitt's cabinet as the Secretary of Education," Sanders said. "In an era where one-size-fits-all education falls short, my mission is to revolutionize our approach, ensuring every child finds a pathway to success tailored to their unique needs. My goal is to empower parents with choices and support teachers in unleashing their full potential — moving beyond the constraints of politics and bureaucracy.

“Gov. Stitt's commitment to educational freedom resonates deeply with me. It's about creating a landscape where every student, irrespective of their background or learning style, is valued and prepared for the future. I'm thrilled to contribute my insights and experience, championing reforms that will equip Oklahoma's students not just for today's job market, but for the dynamic opportunities of tomorrow."

The Oklahoma Senate must confirm her appointment for it to become official. If she’s confirmed, her term as education secretary will expire on Jan. 11, 2027.

Sanders is Stitt’s second Cabinet appointment this month. Last week, he appointed Shelley Zumwalt as secretary of tourism, wildlife and heritage. Two vacancies remain in Stitt’s 15-person Cabinet — secretary of commerce and secretary of health and mental health.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma religious charter school supporter named education secretary