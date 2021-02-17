Catholic Church abuse claims nearly double in five years

Gabriella Swerling
Crucifix and burning candles in a chapel - Photothek
Crucifix and burning candles in a chapel - Photothek

Catholic Church abuse allegations have almost doubled in five years, a report has revealed.

The National Catholic Safeguarding Commission (NCSC) published its annual report amid calls for the church to do more to encourage people to report abuse, including historic allegations.

The report found a substantial rise in the number of people against whom allegations or concerns were raised, increasing from 125 in 2018 to 162 in 2019. By comparison, 118 people had allegations made against them in 2017 and 91 in 2015.

It also found that the number of people accused of abuse in the Catholic Church in England and Wales soared by 29 per cent in 12 months, with almost three out of four of the alleged abusers being priests.

A survivor of abuse within the Catholic Church who gave evidence to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) and spoke on condition of anonymity, described the figures as "disgraceful".

"What it shows is there's a need for mandatory reporting, but more than that, there needs to be independent oversight because the church can't be trusted to police itself and that's what these figures are showing," the survivor said.

The NCSC report comes just three months after the publication of IICSA's damning report into the Catholic Church, which concluded that it "turned a blind eye" to child sexual abuse and instead prioritised its reputation.

The inquiry found that between 1970 and 2015 there were more than 900 complaints involving more than 3,000 instances of child sexual abuse. It also concluded that Cardinal Vincent Nichols failed to show "personal responsibility and compassion" for child sex abuse victims.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, leaves after giving evidence to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) in London - PA
Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, leaves after giving evidence to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) in London - PA

A spokesman for the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales was contacted for comment.

Of the 162 people against whom allegations or concerns were raised, 46 per cent were secular or diocesan priests and 28 per cent were religious priests. In both categories, most of the abuse alleged was sexual. Some cases were historic, but a significant number – 18 – alleged that the abuse had begun since 2001.

Five of the secular diocesan priests accused of abuse were known to have been subject to allegations previously, and outcomes for secular priests included police investigations and prosecution in two cases and safeguarding plans in 12 cases.

Three out of four alleged victims of secular diocesan priests took between 19 and 69 years to report abuse, according to the report.

It said: "Although many adults appear to report abuse within the year of occurrence, or within a few years of that, there is the need for more efforts to be made to encourage and facilitate reporting of any abuse at the time of occurrence, so that victims can receive timely support and those responsible for abuse can be robustly managed."

The in-depth annual report was the last to be headed by Chris Pearson, the former NCSC chairman who died last month. In his foreword, Mr Pearson said the church in England and Wales has a pastoral and spiritual responsibility for safeguarding and must listen to victims.

Reflecting on the evidence provided to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in 2019, he said: "We all hold our heads collectively in shame at the profound impact of the horrific accounts given at the inquiry by victims of sexual abuse perpetrated by those in positions of trust and power in the Catholic Church."

The report also revealed the NCSC has made progress in areas of safeguarding, including an initiative called "Safe Spaces", and includes reports from the Survivor Advisory Panel (SAP) and the Catholic Safeguarding Advisory Service (CSAS), which implements and supports safeguarding procedures.

