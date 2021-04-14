Catholic church, private schools sue to change SC Constitution over COVID relief funds

Caitlin Byrd
·2 min read

Resuscitating the legal battle over whether coronavirus relief money can be spent on South Carolina’s private schools, a new federal lawsuit calls for removing the very amendment in the state constitution that bars South Carolina from using public funds for the direct benefit of private and religious schools.

Announced Wednesday, the federal civil rights lawsuit argues Article XI, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution should be removed because the law itself was “born of bigotry and prejudice, based on race and religion.”

This latest legal challenge is backed by a powerful contingent that together represents more than 50 religious and independent schools in South Carolina.

The 14-page suit was filed by Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone, the head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston. The diocese covers the entire state of South Carolina, and has 33 K-12 schools.

Also joining the lawsuit is the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, a nonprofit that represents 20 of the state’s independent colleges and universities, including five historically Black colleges and universities.

It the latest attempt at securing federal relief dollars for private and religious schools. Last year, the South Carolina Supreme Court twice stopped Gov. Henry McMaster from trying to spend $32 million in tax dollars on state private schools.

Ahead of a Wednesday morning press conference at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in Greenville, Guglielmone said the legal challenge is not only about expunging “the anti-Catholic sentiment” that still haunts the state, but to create a “more inclusive, uplifting future” for parents and children who seek out private education.

“Many families have been significantly hurt by the COVID pandemic and they should not be denied financial assistance based on where they desire to send their children to school,” Guglielmone said.

The lawsuit was brought by attorneys at the Liberty Justice Center, a conservative public interest law firm based in Illinois.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Recommended Stories

  • NATO is likely to join the US in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in September, German defense minister says

    Biden announced plans to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said NATO would likely follow suit.

  • Vanessa Kirby Has Been Everywhere Thanks to VR

    James Corden connects with his friend Vanessa Kirby, fresh off an Academy Awards nomination for her role in "Pieces of a Woman" who is still wrapping her head around the news. James asks Vanessa about the experience of attending an awards show virtually while it's the middle of the night in London. And Vanessa talks about how virtual reality allowed her and her roommates to escape to any corner of the world before she recalls how her father always made sure she got into the pub before she was of age.

  • Parasite Director Says Hollywood 'Shouldn't Be Afraid to Confront' Social Issues amid Anti-Asian Violence

    The South Korean filmmaker spoke at a Chapman University master class series and expressed his view on the role filmmakers play when it comes to tackling social issues

  • Hog wild: Memorable win leaves No. 1 Arkansas atop SEC West

    In 33 years as a head coach, Dave Van Horn couldn't recall winning a game quite the way his Arkansas Razorbacks did in the series finale at Mississippi. The Razorbacks broke a 14-all tie in the eighth and got three strong innings of relief from Kevin Kopps to win a series in Oxford, Mississippi, for the first time since 2010 and take a one-game lead in the Southeastern Conference West. Winning two of three against what was a top-five opponent made Arkansas (26-5, 9-3) the consensus No. 1 team in the polls Monday.

  • Haiti's Moïse 'won't give up' on freeing kidnapped clergy

    A gang is demanding $1m in ransom for 10 people, most of them clergy, kidnapped on Sunday.

  • Mississippi dad suffers stroke after Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here’s what happened.

    The Ocean Springs man got the vaccine and went back to work. He fell out of his office chair an hour later, unable to talk or move his right side. Here’s more from his family.

  • 'A cry for an acknowledgement:' U.S. House Democrats urge reparations bill

    Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will try to advance a bill that could lead to reparations for Black Americans as part of a broader effort to address centuries of enslavement followed by modern-day institutional racism. It faces an uphill climb in Congress, where prominent Republicans oppose the measure and none have joined the 175 Democrats who signed on as co-sponsors. Representative Jim Jordan, the senior Republican on the House Judiciary Committee that is scheduled to vote on the measure on Wednesday, intends to oppose it, an aide said.

  • Busch wants to give your lazy, freeloading dog an actual paying job

    I once tried to explain the concept of work to my dog. I decided he needed to understand why I spend so much time every day sitting at my desk in front of a computer instead of playing with him.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Police try to disperse curfew-defying crowds in second night of Daunte Wright protests

    A demonstrator heckles police in Brooklyn Center, Minn., last night. Photo: John Minchillo/APA second night of protests over the police shooting of Daunte Wright unfolded in Brooklyn Center Monday, as a large crowd defied a curfew and pleas from city leaders to go home. Driving the news: “We are going to get to the bottom of this. We are going to make sure that there’s justice, that this officer is held accountable," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told demonstrators in an effort to calm tensions after dark.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Law enforcement again deployed tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets amid clashes with the crowds gathered outside the police station. Several dozen protesters were arrested, MPR News reports, as limited looting was reported in Brooklyn Center and beyond. By 11 p.m., demonstrators had largely dispersed and the mayor tweeted that "our city is calm."The backdrop: The overnight curfew was instituted from 7pm to 6am across the metro in hopes of quelling unrest and violence following the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, who was killed during a traffic stop just before 2pm Sunday. The number of National Guard troops on the ground doubled to about 1,000, officials said. As the evening protests ramped up, ramifications of the shooting continued to play out across city government.The City Council voted to fire Brooklyn Center's city manager and give more power to the mayor, The Star Tribune reports. The mayor is expected to announce whether he will fire the police chief as soon as today. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, meanwhile, identified the officer who shot Wright as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force. The Hennepin County Attorney's office referred the case to Washington County for consideration of charges. A decision is expected in the coming days.Earlier in the night, hundreds gathered for a peaceful vigil in Wright's honor."I just need everyone to know that he was my life," Wright's mother Katie Wright said. "He was my son. And I can never get that back. Because of a mistake? Because of an accident?"" The family retained Benjamin Crump, the attorney who negotiated a record misconduct settlement on behalf of George Floyd's relatives. The big picture: Sunday's fatal shooting has reverberated not just in the metro, but across the nation, bringing even more attention to the Twin Cities as the trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd nears an end.President Biden called for a "full-blown investigation," as he echoed local and state officials' statements that while peaceful protests are justified, violence and destruction won't be tolerated."The world is watching the Chauvin trial. The world will watch this process, and the world will ask if there's justice," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter told reporters.Worthy of your time: Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon's claim that Potter likely fired her gun inadvertently while meaning to reach for a taser has renewed scrutiny of training and use of the less-lethal tool.The Associated Press explored cases of officers drawing a gun instead of a taser in this 2015 piece and in 2016 and again today.Go deeper: See more photos of the protestsEditor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Monday night was the second night of protests (not Tuesday).More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • Texas teacher who used racial slur next to Tupac photo is put on administrative leave

    The school district deemed the language “inappropriate and offensive.”

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • OnPolitics: The battle for the GOP's soul

    The GOP continues to struggle to maintain party unity after former President Donald Trump's election loss.

  • Dream chasers: Four KC-area hoop standouts among 18 selected for NBA leadership program

    They hail from Blue Springs, BV Northwest, Miege and Shawnee Mission West.

  • Austin: US adds 500 troops in Germany, despite Trump pledge

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that he is expanding the U.S. military presence in Germany by 500 troops and has stopped planning for large-scale troop cuts ordered by the Trump administration. Adding 500 troops to a current total of about 35,000 is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Germany and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it also fills a practical need that commanders in Europe had identified months ago. Austin said the extra troops will have a role in space, cybersecurity and electronic warfare.

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business