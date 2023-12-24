Catholic Dean of Guernsey pleas for peace in Christmas message

Canon Chris Rutledge says peace is achievable "if there is a strong desire and willingness from humankind"

The Catholic Dean of Guernsey has appealed for peace in his Christmas message.

Canon Chris Rutledge said there were "many troubled areas all over the world" but "hope and joy" was possible.

He reflected on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and in Israel and Gaza.

He said: "I pray that the human race can live together in peace and harmony ... it is achievable if there is a strong desire and willingness from humankind."

'Sense of grace'

Conon Rutledge said the carol Silent Night "carried an important message" on Christmas.

"The song's lilting melody and peaceful lyrics remind us of a universal sense of grace that transcends Christianity and unites people across cultures and faiths," he said.

"Perhaps at no time in the song's history was this message more important than during the Christmas truce in 1914."

The canon said communities should aim to come together on Christmas.

"All of our churches are open," he said.

"We can come to those churches and find that peace that is there."

'Love and joy and hope'

The Anglican Dean also shared his hope of a better year for all in 2024.

As part of his Christmas message, The Very Reverend Tim Barker asked people to come together to remember those who are amongst conflict in the world.

"My heart goes out to all those who are suffering in Israel and the West Bank, and Gaza - Jews and Christians and Muslims.

"It's just devastating to see how much devastation and how much hatred is causing so much damage for so many people."

He added: "The vision before us is to find love and joy and hope, and so I wish everybody in these islands a very happy Christmas, and my prayers for the possibility of next year being different and being better for all of us."

Reverend Barker said Christmas could be a difficult time for many on and off the islands.

He added: "I'm very conscious that there are lots of people in these islands but all over, for whom this is going to be a very difficult time, of course."

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.