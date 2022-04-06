Catholic Diocese of Evansville priest accused of sexual misconduct

Father Bernie Etienne, pastor of Holy Rosary Parish, is shown in an April 2021 photo taking part in a ceremony in the Daughters of Charity Prayer Garden on the main medical campus of Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. The Catholic Diocese of Evansville said Wednesday that Etienne has been placed on leave amid an allegation of sexual misconduct. The diocese said Etienne denied the accusation.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Catholic Diocese of Evansville disclosed Wednesday that one of its priests has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In a news release, the diocese said it had received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne, who serves as pastor at Evansville's Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1301 S. Green River Road.

The Catholic Diocese of Evansville brought the complaint to civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board, according to the news release, and Etienne strongly denies that he engaged in sexual misconduct. The misconduct is alleged to have happened more than 20 years ago, according to the news release.

In accordance with church policy, Etienne has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Local news: Body found near Newburgh's Old Lock & Dam ID'd as man who drowned during rescue attempt

Etienne has worked at several parishes in Southern Indiana and previously served as the diocesan administrator, vicar general, director of vocations, and as chaplain for Southwestern Indiana Teens Encounter Christ.

Father Alex Zenthoefer will be the temporary administrator of Holy Rosary Parish, according to Catholic Diocese of Evansville spokesman Timothy Lilley. Lilley said there would be "no further comment" on the situation "at this time."

Lilley asks that any victims of sexual misconduct committed by a person ministering on behalf of the Catholic Church contact local police and the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 812-490-9565.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville priest, Bernie Etienne, accused of sexual misconduct