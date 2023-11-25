Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of 2 parishes

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is merging two more parishes.

The Our Lady of Angels Parish will now be grouped with those of the Saint Marie Goretti Parish.

The two will form the new Saint Pio of Pietrelcina Parish and cover Bloomfield, Friendship, Garfield and Lawrenceville.

“Your priests and deacons have worked diligently in service to you and to God throughout this process, and I am deeply grateful for their care and leadership. I am equally grateful to each of you for your collaborative efforts. In and through your work together you have positioned your new parish to be a beacon of evangelization and mission in Pittsburgh. I pray that the newly formed Saint Pio of Pietrelcina Parish will continue to give witness to the Good News of Jesus and grow in blessings and strength through the power of the Holy Spirit,” said Bishop David Zubik.

The diocese said the merge was the result of consultation between the administration and parishioners.

The merger will go into effect on Jan. 1.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will go from 61 parishes to 60 after the change is finalized.

