Catholic Diocese: St. John and St. Peter, and St. Joan and St. Joseph in Canton will merge

Bishop David Bonnar, head of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown offers a final blessing at the former St. Mary's Immaculate Conception in Canton in 2023. St. Mary's became part of a larger parish under of the diocese's ongoing reconfiguration plan. Four more Canton parishes are set to be merged this year.

The Basilica of St. John the Baptist and St. Peter Catholic Church in Canton will merge as part of a reconfiguration plan, as will the St. Joan of Arc and St. Joseph parishes, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced.

Bishop David Bonnar accepted the recommendation for the mergers — which were announced Sunday at Masses — at a meeting of the Diocesan Presbyteral Council earlier this month. As a result, almost all of the diocese’s 80 parishes are now part of a collaborative unit, or exist as a multi-site parish.

The plan was introduced by the late Bishop George Murry in 2019 to address the decline in parish membership and a shortage of priests, and has continued to be developed since Bonnar's installation in 2021.

It is being driven by the number of parishioners and worshippers, parish finances, population shifts within the region, use of buildings, and use of a limited number of priests and lay ecclesial ministers.

In addition to the Canton mergers, the diocese announced the following mergers in other counties:

Ashtabula: St. Mary Parish in Orwell and Sacred Heart Parish in Rock Creek.

Mahoning: Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and St. Joseph Parish in Austintown; St. Charles Parish and St. Luke Parish in Boardman; and St. Columba Cathedral Parish, St. Edward Parish and Holy Apostles Parish in Youngstown.

Portage:St. Joseph Parish in Mogadore and St. Peter of the Fields Parish in Rootstown Township.

Trumbull: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and St. Stephen Parish in Niles; and Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish in Warren.

"Sad commentary ... but necessary," one person wrote on Facebook responding to the diocese's post on the news.

Diocese of Youngstown has been merging parishes since 2021

Since 2021, there have been five mergers between parishes (where two or more parishes become one parish community) within the six-county Diocese of Youngstown.

Last year, two Canton parishes, St. Anthony/All Saints and St. Benedict/St. Mary's Immaculate merged to form a new parish, St. Francis of Assisi.

In 2022, St. Barbara, St. Joseph and St. Mary in Massillon were merged to form Divine Mercy parish.

Bonnar has tasked the affected parishes with formulating a plan for their mergers.

“I am grateful to the Presbyteral Council for making this important recommendation, which will help ease the burden of pastors who currently need to oversee the administration of separate entities and attend multiple sets of meetings, including parish pastoral councils, finance councils, and parish staff," he said in a statement. "The time is right for these particular parishes to come together and form one community. We are better when we are together.”

The Basilica of St. John the Baptist at 627 McKinley Ave. NW celebrated its 200th anniversary last year, making it one of the oldest Catholic parishes in Ohio. The historic parish was elevated to "minor basilica" status by the Vatican in 2012.

Neighboring St. Peter's at 726 Cleveland Ave. NW was founded by German immigrants in 1845. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.

Both parishes are being served by the Rev. David Misbrener and have been sharing staff for some time.

St. Joseph at 2427 Tuscarawas St. W was built in 1902. St. Joan of Arc at 166 Bordner Ave. SW was established in 1944. The Rev. Brian Cline pastors both churches.

