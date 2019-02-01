Catholic dioceses in Texas name 286 priests credibly accused of sexual abuse

Catholic dioceses throughout Texas on Thursday identified 286 priests credibly accused of sexually abusing minors as far back as 1941.

Altogether, 14 state dioceses, including Dallas and Austin, released one of the largest collection of names since the Pennsylvania grand jury report last July. The diocese in Fort Worth began listing credibly accused clergy online in 2007, but the other 14 Texas bishops promised to release names after a meeting last September.

Texas bishops listed the names to help victims heal and rebuild trust, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese said. He apologized in a statement and urged people to report any abuse.

"The crime of sexual abuse of minors is a grave crisis in the Church," DiNardo said. These sins have done great harm to the victims of the abuse and have deeply wounded the body of Christ, the Church. Those victimized by the clergy over the years need and deserve our prayers, outreach, and support."

The names of credibly accused Texas Catholic priests can be read on the diocese websites below:

The lists follow waves of clerical abuse scandals and cover-up allegations, as about 50 dioceses and religious provinces have released names of nearly 1,250 credibly accused priests. Another 30 dioceses are investigating allegations or have promised to release names.

Contributing: The Associated Press

