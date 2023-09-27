Catholic, Eunice to square off in FNF Game of the Week
Catholic, Eunice to square off in FNF Game of the Week
Catholic, Eunice to square off in FNF Game of the Week
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he isn't playing on Wednesday night.
Epic Games has asked the US Supreme Court to review a ruling from 2021 that found Apple did not violate antitrust laws. Should Epic win its appeal, Apple could stand to lose a substantial source of revenue.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić played in just 16 games together last season after Irving was traded from the Nets in February.
The long-rumored Counter-Strike 2, officially announced in March, has replaced Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as a free upgrade.
Cuphead developer Studio MDHR is celebrating the game’s sixth anniversary by giving Xbox and Windows players free behind-the-scenes content.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
You'll soon be able to play the likes of Starfield and Halo Infinite on a giant, virtual 2D screen while wearing a Meta Quest 3 headset.
The challenge is the last major hurdle keeping Microsoft from putting the deal in its rearview mirror.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Kia has announced the base price of its 2024 EV9 three-row electric crossover. Ready for a rear-wheel drive family hauler with electric power?
Walmart is returning to Roblox, but this time with a virtual world where gamers can discover new virtual items and accessories to personalize their experience, not browse or shop items from Walmart itself. The retailer a year ago had launched two Walmart-branded experiences on the gaming platform, but came under fire from consumer advocacy groups who wanted the games audited for stealth marketing to kids.
2024 Subaru WRX TR announced as an "enthusiast-focused" variant of the sports sedan. It will be revealed next week at Subiefest Florida.
The betting market has had a whale of a time getting a handle on Colorado, but things are becoming clearer now.
Valve has failed to convince a court that it didn't infringe EU law by geo-blocking activation keys, according to a new ruling.
Busch has four finishes outside the top 30 over his past 11 races and sits last among playoff drivers after crashing at Texas.
Yields and dollars are surging and history shows that that often coincides with a tough time for stocks.
The Talos Principle 2 is coming out for PC (via Steam and Epic Games), the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 2.
The Chase Center might be getting a second basketball team.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.