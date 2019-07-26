Are Catholic politicians in Washington doing more harm than good?
Despite Catholic teachings being some of the most outspoken when it comes to defending the unborn and standing against abortion, statistics show that when speaking about Catholic politicians on Capitol Hill, there is a wide disconnect between their faith and their politics. Matthew Schmitz, the editor of First Things magazine, is here to discuss his recent article that claims the unborn would have less to fear, 'if every Catholic were removed from Congress tomorrow.'