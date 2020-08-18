Catholic priest accused of sex trafficking is arrested by FBI hours after Mass in Ohio

A Catholic priest who led Mass at his Ohio church early Tuesday morning was arrested hours later, according to the FBI.

Father Michael Zacharias, a priest at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Findlay, faces multiple sex trafficking charges. He is believed to have “engaged in sexual conduct with minors since the late 1990s,” according to the FBI, and they searching for other possible victims.

Video shows Zacharias leading Tuesday’s Mass. The FBI said he was later arrested at his home without incident.

The 53-year-old is charged with coercion and enticement, sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud or coercion.

“The FBI is encouraging anyone that has had contact with Michael Zacharias where they may have been ‘groomed’ for possible future sexual purposes, they were inappropriately touched or they were sexually assaulted by Michael Zacharias to contact the FBI at 216-622-6842,” the bureau said.

Zacharias was ordained a priest by the Diocese of Toledo in 2002 and has served as a pastor at the Findlay church since 2017, the church wrote on Facebook.

He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, Diocese of Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas said.

“I am profoundly shocked and grieved to learn of these charges against one of our priests,” Thomas said in a statement. “The Church cannot and will not tolerate any such behavior and takes any sexual abuse or misconduct on the part of a cleric with the utmost seriousness. As we await the outcome of the criminal investigation, our prayers go out to anyone affected by this situation.”

While under administrative leave, Zacharias will not be allowed to “exercise public priestly ministry, administer any of the Sacraments, wear clerical attire or present himself as a priest,” the Diocese said.