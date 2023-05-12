Catholic priest, formerly of Mansfield and Fremont, guilty on 5 sex-trafficking charges

Father Mike Zacharias conducts Mass at Mansfield's St. Peter's Catholic Church in 2014.

TOLEDO - Guilty on all five counts was the verdict Friday in the federal sex-trafficking trial of the Rev. Michael Jude Zacharias, a Roman Catholic priest who has led parishes in Mansfield and Fremont.

The jury's decision was announced a little before 5 p.m. Friday. Deliberations began at noon Thursday, according to Stacey Finley, media coordinator for the court.

Zacharias, 56, was found guilty of all five counts of sex trafficking, two of which involved victims who were minors. The allegations spanned 15 years, from July 2005 to August 2020.

The priest's sentencing date has not yet been announced.

The trial began May 2 in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Ohio in Toledo.

Priest placed on administrative leave in 2020

Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas, who placed Zacharias on administrative leave in August 2020, commented on the case in a statement issued shortly after Friday's verdict:

“The acts of which Rev. Michael Zacharias has been found guilty are reprehensible, morally deplorable, and manifestly contrary to the dignity due to each human person and the dignity of the priesthood. The Church cannot and will not tolerate any such behavior and takes any sexual abuse or misconduct on the part of a cleric with the utmost seriousness.”

The bishop added: “Considering all that victims have suffered, all that the Church has endured due to the acts of her own members, all that we have done to protect children, to ensure a safe environment and to guard the integrity of the priesthood, still, sometimes, evil has its way. Our society and Church together must bring evil into the light, wherever it is found.”

Priest's career spanned parts of four decades

Zacharias began his career in ministry as a pastoral intern at St. Catherine Parish in Columbus from 1999-2000 before being named an associate pastor at Mansfield's St. Peter Parish from July 1, 2002, to July 2, 2007.

He was appointed pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Van Wert from July 2, 2007, to July 1, 2011, then named pastor of Fremont's St. Joseph and St. Ann parishes, serving from July 1, 2011, to June 30, 2017.

The Rev. Michael Zacharias blesses motorcycles in June 2014 outside St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fremont. After the blessing, the riders, including Father Mike, took off on their bikes for about an hour ride.

Zacharias was reassigned in 2017 to St. Michael The Archangel in Findlay, where he served until the federal charges were filed.

He was taken into custody without incident at his home in Findlay on Aug. 18, 2020, by members of the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Zacharias remains an ordained priest but cannot exercise public priestly ministry, administer any of the sacraments, wear clerical attire or present himself to the public as a priest.

Diocese was waiting for verdict before taking any action

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo said Friday that with the conclusion of the federal case, "the diocese is now free to address this matter according to Canon (church) law."

Zacharias' case will be presented to the Pope, "who will make the final judgment, which will lead to a determination of of his status as a priest," the diocese said.

Zacharias had taken the witness stand on Wednesday and admitted to having had sexual relations with several men but maintained that the sex never involved anyone younger than 18.

A nine-page affidavit that had been filed in federal court accused Zacharias of "grooming" victims to use their drug addiction as a way to perform sexual acts on them.

Zacharias testified Wednesday that he never knew the men had drug problems or that the money he gave them would be used to buy illegal drugs, according to Claudia Vercellotti, head of the Toledo chapter of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests), who attended the trial.

The Diocese of Toledo said Friday that it "remains vigilant in ensuring the protection of children and providing a safe environment for all young people, as well as ensuring the dignity and integrity of the priesthood.

"Any allegations of sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer affiliated with the Diocese of Toledo should first be reported to local law enforcement where the abuse is alleged to have occurred. Please also report any such allegation to the diocesan victim assistance coordinator at 419-214-4880."

