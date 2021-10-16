Priest wanting to give Sir David Amess the last rites was denied entry to crime scene

Henry Bodkin
·3 min read
Sir David Amess MP, who was stabbed to death on Friday - Alpha Press
Sir David Amess MP, who was stabbed to death on Friday - Alpha Press

A Roman Catholic priest tried to offer the last rites to Sir David Amess but was turned away by police because the area was a crime scene.

Father Jeffrey Woolnough said it would have been a “great disappointment” for Sir David, a devout Catholic, not to have received the prayers in person.

A local parish priest, Father Woolnough described how he arrived at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing, showing officers his identification. He had to resort to reciting prayers for at least half an hour from the road outside the church.

Not allowed on the crime scene

He told The Telegraph: “I said I was the local Catholic priest and showed them my card but I wasn’t allowed. They said no one was allowed on the crime scene.

“Now we know more about what happened I can perhaps understand it, but it’s still a great disappointment for any Roman Catholic – they want to receive the last rights.”

Father Woolnough, who held a vigil in memory of Sir David yesterday, added: “I always use the analogy of priests working on the battlefields in the world wars. They were anointing the men as they were dying.

“We need to be a bit more brave, I think, have more courage, because that’s what we’re here for.”

According to Catholic teaching, the last rites is a sacrament which cannot be performed after death.

Sir David was a stalwart of the local Catholic community, regularly visiting the various churches in the Southend area.

Another priest, Father Alex Poblador, described the veteran Conservative MP as an “inspiration to us all” and “a local saint”.

Importance of religion for victims of crime

Essex Police last night said preserving the integrity of crime scenes was of “the utmost importance”. A spokesman said a secure cordon was a “fundamental part of any investigation to ensure the best possible chance of securing justice for any victim and their family”.

However, Father Woolnough made a wider criticism of contemporary police attitudes towards the importance of religion for victims of crime.

“If you’re a Catholic, it’s really important that if you’re involved in an accident you have a card saying 'I need to see a priest'.”

He added: “The police don’t call you anymore unless the family ask for it. You can’t give the last rites when the person is dead – it’s the last sacramental right that Christians will have before they die.”

No guidance on such situations

The College of Policing, which oversees some police training and development, said there was no national guidance on granting access to priests in situations such as Friday’s attack.

A spokesman said: “Officers would be expected to use their professional judgement to make decisions based on the circumstances they are faced with, using the National Decision Model to guide their decision making.”

He added: “Officers also have a responsibility to secure evidence and preserve any and all crime scenes.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

    A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said “should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line. An employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn't right" with a woman aboard the train, Bernhardt said.

  • Mom Walked Kindergartner to Bus Stop and Never Saw Her Again

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy of Connie Chavis/ Cecil ArdWhen Connie Chavis and her 5-year-old daughter picked out clothes for kindergarten on a cold January morning back in 1998, they took great care to choose bright colors: lots of green, splashes of pink.The outfit was as peppy and upbeat as little Brittany Locklear herself.Neither of them could have guessed, as the kindergartener pulled on each leg of her green overalls, that within a few short hours those same over

  • Decorated NYPD officer charged with murder after fatally shooting ex-GF’s new lover

    A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer caught in a deadly love triangle has been charged with murder after allegedly killing her ex-girlfriend’s new lover on Wednesday. What happened: Yvonne Wu, 31, who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, allegedly broke into the Bensonhurst home of her ex-girlfriend, Jenny Li, before shooting her and her new lover, Jamie Liang. Li, 23, reportedly arrived home with Liang, 24, around 5 p.m. Wu, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly broke into the residence at 19th Avenue and 79th Street through an unlocked back door.

  • In the Land of the Godfather Comes a Ban on Them

    CATANIA, Italy — The mother had prepared everything for the baptism. She dressed her infant son Antonio in a handmade satin suit with tails and a matching cream-colored top hat glittering with rhinestones. She hired the photographers and bought the baby a gold cross. She booked a big buffet lunch for the whole clan at the Copacabana. But as the parish priest in the Sicilian city of Catania went through the usual liturgy, calling on the family to renounce Satan and ladling holy water on the squir

  • Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

    Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy's home and striking his head with a rock.

  • ‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy’: Philly Cop Placed on Administrative Leave After Year Old Video Goes Viral, Exposing Officer Taunting Young Black Man

    A Philadelphia police officer has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation has been launched after a video, that has since gone viral, resurfaced […]

  • The Elizabeth Holmes trial: The defense gets smacked down twice in one day

    Attorneys for the Theranos founder tried - and failed - to bar the reporter John Carreyrou from the trial. Plus: Jurors are eyeing the exits.

  • State Police Major Crime Unit investigating incident in Merrimack

    A major police investigation was underway Friday afternoon in Merrimack.

  • Murdaugh Hospital Records Deepen Mystery of Botched Shooting of South Carolina Lawyer

    Orange County Corrections/Hampton County Detention Center Already under a microscope after the brutal June murder of his wife and son, South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh made national headlines over Labor Day weekend after making an emergency call to authorities to claim an unknown truck driver shot him in the head while he was fixing his car on a remote backcountry road.For days after the incident that sent Murdaugh to the hospital—and swiftly thereafter to an out-of-state rehab facility—the L

  • There was $100K in the car when police pulled them over. There was no crime — but they took it.

    A Vietnamese immigrant and his business partner are fighting to get back more than $100,000 seized by Oklahoma police who allege that it was drug money.

  • AR-15-wielding MAGA religious group buys 130-acre holy retreat in Tenn. for $460,000

    A pro-Trump religious group, led by Pastor Hyung-jin “Sean” Moon, that uses AR-15 rifles during ceremonies has purchased a 130-acre holy retreat in Tennessee. “Spiritual download”: Moon leads services at Rod of Iron Ministries, also known as The World Peace and Unification Sanctuary, while wearing a metal crown of bullets and carrying a golden rifle. In a recent broadcast of Moon’s “The King’s Report,” he said the nearly-half-a-million-dollar Tennessee property is similar to a spiritual retreat in Cheongpyeong, a city in South Korea, and made him feel a “spiritual download.”

  • Vietnamese woman dragged and physically forced to take COVID-19 test by authorities to sue

    A Vietnamese woman will file a lawsuit against the Vietnamese government after she was physically forced by authorities to take a COVID-19 test. What happened: On Sept. 28 in the city of Thuan An, police broke into the woman’s house and forced her to take a COVID-19 test, reported Radio Free Asia. Authorities cut the lock on the door of Hoang Thi Phuong Lan’s apartment and dragged her to a testing site outside of the building.

  • A venomous trend? Indian man gets life sentence for killing his wife with a cobra

    A man in India has been handed a double life sentence for murdering his wife with an unorthodox weapon: a highly venomous cobra.

  • 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at NASCAR-themed nightspot near Charlotte Motor Speedway

    Police said an altercation in a popular NASCAR-themed bar near the speedway led to the shooting outside.

  • Cowboys’ Sham, ‘I have friends who are Holocaust survivors. Tell them it didn’t happen.’

    The radio voices of the Cowboys and Rangers are enraged over a Southlake Carroll ISD administrator’s suggestion that “opposing” views of Holocaust should be taught.

  • Caught on camera - out of state murder, attempted murder suspects busted in NM

    Caught on camera - out of state murder, attempted murder suspects busted in NM

  • White man appeals conviction for Black student's killing

    A white man serving a life sentence for stabbing a Black college student to death at a bus stop at the University of Maryland has asked the state’s second highest court to throw out his murder conviction. WTOP-FM reports that Sean Urbanski's attorneys argue that the trial judge shouldn't have allowed jurors to see or hear about racist memes that investigators found on Urbanski’s phone after he killed Lt. Richard Collins III in May 2017. Prince George's County prosecutors claimed the killing was a racially motivated hate crime.

  • Search on for missing 5-year-old boy in Lincoln

    Teams are searching a wooded area of Lincoln Thursday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old boy. The boy was walking with a group of friends Thursday afternoon when he disappeared. Police are looking in the area of a nature trail by the Birches School on Bedford Road. State police said an MSP K-9 unit, Air Wing and patrol units were also responding.

  • Extreme misogynist incels are pledging support for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend and person of interest in her murder

    The so-called manosphere supports Brain Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who is a person of interest in her death.

  • 'The Only Exit': Where Soldiers Are Dying After Sexual Assaults

    SEOUL, South Korea — ​The soldiers were driving back to the South Korean air force base after dinner and drinks on March 2. In the back seat, Master Sgt. Lee Ye-ram could be heard repeatedly begging her male colleague​, Master Sgt. Chang Dong-hoon, to stop sexually assaulting her. “Can you please stop ​it,” she said, according to the conversation recorded by the car’s dashboard camera. What came after was the latest example of South Korea’s persistent struggle to rid its military of sex crimes​,