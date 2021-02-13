Catholic priests accused of sex abuse increasingly use defamation lawsuits to fight allegations

Deena Yellin, NorthJersey.com

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – As clergy abuse lawsuits proliferate across the U.S., a growing number of priests who say they were falsely accused are pushing back — by suing their accusers, investigators and even church officials.

The list includes the Rev. Roy Herberger of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, New York. Last year, he filed a defamation case against a 42-year-old man who said the priest had assaulted him as a boy.

The diocese cleared Herberger after a six-month investigation, but the experience was devastating, he said.

"I felt abandoned, embarrassed and betrayed," Herberger said in an email. "It was difficult for me to leave the shelter of my apartment lest I be seen by others who might recognize me and tag me as 'one of them.' "

Catholic leaders from the Vatican to America have acknowledged a long history of abuse by some clerics, too often excused or even covered up by top officials.

Father Eduard Perrone, a popular Catholic priest for The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Detroit who was suspended last summer for alleged child sex abuse, maintains he is innocent and that he was framed by church officials who wanted to get rid of him. His parishioners have filed a lawsuit to get him back, saying a rape claim was fabricated against him and that he deserves to be back in church.
Father Eduard Perrone, a popular Catholic priest for The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Detroit who was suspended last summer for alleged child sex abuse, maintains he is innocent and that he was framed by church officials who wanted to get rid of him. His parishioners have filed a lawsuit to get him back, saying a rape claim was fabricated against him and that he deserves to be back in church.

But as the church vows to be more transparent, some innocent priests have been swept up in the accusations as well, defense attorneys say. New laws in New Jersey and elsewhere lifting the statue of limitations on decades-old claims have made it more difficult for the wrongly accused to defend their reputations, they say.

"In my view, it's unconstitutional to put people under a microscope" after so many years have passed, said James Porfido, a criminal defense attorney in Morristown. "It shifts the burden of proof to the defense."

More than 240 lawsuits have been filed against New Jersey's five Roman Catholic dioceses since Dec. 1, 2019, when a new law extended the statute of limitations for sex abuse cases. That followed a 2019 report by the dioceses identifying 188 priests who had been "credibly accused" of sexual misconduct.

Jan. 26: Wisconsin priest who livestreamed exorcisms aimed at rooting out voter fraud leaves diocese

Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine 'morally acceptable,' Vatican says, but some claims missing context

A victims compensation fund set up by the church in New Jersey has meanwhile paid settlements to 311 people who agreed to forgo litigation, totaling more than $35 million.

Advocates for abuse survivors say false accusations happen but are extremely rare. They fear that the trend toward defamation suits will scare away legitimate cases.

"It takes great courage for victims to come forward, and these lawsuits are often intended to intimidate the victims into further silence," said Robert Hoatson, a former priest and victims' advocate from West Orange.

"All accusations must be investigated carefully, and occasionally one or two bogus claims will be unearthed," he said. "However, the vast, vast majority of claims will be found credible, and this must be the focus."

Robert M. Hoatson goes public with sexual abuse he endured, starting at the age of 11 or 12. Hoatson said he has not had a day of peace since then. Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Robert M. Hoatson goes public with sexual abuse he endured, starting at the age of 11 or 12. Hoatson said he has not had a day of peace since then. Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The available data suggest false claims are uncommon but not unheard of.

The most recent annual report released by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops found that for the 1,787 allegations received between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, that did not meet a threshold for credibility, 1% were determined to be false, 37% were unable to be proved and 16% were "unsubstantiated," meaning investigators could not prove one way or another that they occurred as claimed. Another 46% were still being investigated.

In a landmark 2004 report by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice that looked at 5,681 cases investigated by diocese and religious communities, 1.5% were found to be false and 18% unsubstantiated.

Many cases against priests are "forever left in the cloudy world of 'unable to be proven' or 'investigation ongoing,' " said Dave Pierre, a Massachusetts author who has written four books and a blog about the issue. With many accusations dating back decades, "witnesses and evidence may be nonexistent."

More are coming

In New Jersey, the Paterson and Camden dioceses said they were unaware of any false allegations made against their priests, while the Metuchen Diocese acknowledged that there have been some unsubstantiated claims over the years.

A spokeswoman declined to say whether the Newark archdiocese was aware of any false claims, saying it was “inappropriate” to discuss specific cases. “The possibility of a false claim — and any resulting damage it may cause — serves as a reminder of why all allegations are taken seriously and reviewed thoroughly,” Maria Margiotta said via email.

One Metuchen priest — Monsignor Raymond Cole — who was accused of child abuse in the 1970s, was cleared by a church tribunal after a two-year suspension and reinstated in 2015. The diocese declined to offer further details.

Statistics on defamation suits filed by clergy are hard to come by. But priests have gone to court or settled such cases recently in San Diego, St. Louis, New Orleans, Omaha, Nebraska, and Youngstown, Ohio, according to published reports. Attorneys say more are coming.

Defamation claims are often "the only defense against allegations that are very old with little or no proof" beyond the word of accusers, Porfido said.

John P. Daley, who is charged with placing a camera in female bathrooms, is seen with his defense lawyer James M. Porfido during his arraignment before Morris County Judge Steven Taylor, 4th floor at Morris County Courthouse in Morristown on 10/21/19.
John P. Daley, who is charged with placing a camera in female bathrooms, is seen with his defense lawyer James M. Porfido during his arraignment before Morris County Judge Steven Taylor, 4th floor at Morris County Courthouse in Morristown on 10/21/19.

In Detroit, the Rev. Eduard Perrone filed a defamation lawsuit against a local investigator after the archdiocese removed him from the ministry in 2019 based on sexual abuse allegations dating back four decades. He won a $125,000 settlement against a Macomb County sheriff's detective who, according to attorney Christopher Kolomjec, fabricated a report of a rape claim against Perrone.

Kolomjec said his services have been in demand from priests around the U.S. since the legal victory garnered headlines.

The priests are often able to cover the costs of defamation lawsuits with the help of parishioners and benefactors who are "fed up with an environment that fails to properly scrutinize false claims," he added.

Macomb County chief attorney John Schapka told the Detroit Free Press last August that the settlement was "tactical" and intended to avoid the risk of a bigger award if the case went to trial. The detective in question did nothing wrong and merely documented allegations by an accuser who "later changed his mind, for whatever reason."

Despite the settlement, the molestation claims are still under review by church officials in Rome. Supporters at Perrone's former church, meanwhile, have filed what may be a first-of-its-kind suit in the U.S., seeking $20 million from the Detroit Archdiocese for allegedly railroading the priest and causing his parishioners emotional distress. The case was dismissed by a Michigan court but is under appeal.

Father Eduard Perrone does his morning prayer on Friday, February 7, 2020.Perrone, a popular Catholic priest who was suspended last summer for alleged child sex abuse, maintains he is innocent and that he was framed by church officials who wanted to get rid of him. His parishioners have filed a lawsuit to get him back, saying a rape claim was fabricated against him and that he deserves to be back in church.
Father Eduard Perrone does his morning prayer on Friday, February 7, 2020.Perrone, a popular Catholic priest who was suspended last summer for alleged child sex abuse, maintains he is innocent and that he was framed by church officials who wanted to get rid of him. His parishioners have filed a lawsuit to get him back, saying a rape claim was fabricated against him and that he deserves to be back in church.

In Buffalo, Herberger had an unblemished record with no accusations of misconduct during his decades of service to the diocese, according to his attorney, Steven Long.

Then, shortly after the diocese launched a compensation program for abuse victims, he was accused of assaulting a student and parishioner at St. Ann's Church in Buffalo in 1985. The two allegedly met when the boy was around 8 years old and Herberger was helping the boy's father deal with alcoholism, said Long, of Williamsville, New York.

Herberger and his accuser "were never even in the same room together," he said.

Sending a message

A former sex crimes prosecutor hired by the diocese to investigate found too many discrepancies in the story to deem it plausible, according to Long.

Herberger was reinstated by the diocese in December 2018, but still feels the sting of humiliation, he said. He "wants to get his name back. He wants to send a strong message out so this doesn't happen to other people," Long said.

Stuart Mermelstein, a New York attorney representing Herberger's accuser, declined to comment.

States have cleared the way for more molestation lawsuits in the wake of investigations like a 2018 Pennsylvania grand jury report that revealed decades of abuse by more than 300 priests, as well as a long cover-up by the church. New Jersey and other states subsequently launched their own investigations.

Attorneys for priests say in that climate, coupled with the array of allegations exposed by the #MeToo movement, it's difficult for clergy members to defend themselves.

Before it changed the rules, New Jersey allowed alleged sexual assault victims a two-year window in which to pursue litigation, while those claiming childhood abuse had until age 20. People citing childhood sexual abuse now have until age 55 or seven years after they realized they were harmed.

U.S. bishops, meanwhile, ratified a Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2002 that requires dioceses to report allegations of child abuse by clergy to secular authorities. At the same time, canon law laid down by the church says such allegations much also be taken to the local bishop. If he finds a "semblance of truth," a preliminary review is required and the case is sent to the Vatican for more thorough investigation.

Peter Tilem, a criminal defense attorney in White Plains, New York, said he's been inundated with calls since the new laws have been implemented, but he's turned down at least 10 potential sex abuse clients whose cases seemed "shady."

"The courts are getting flooded with cases, and it's hard to separate the opportunists from the real victims," he said. "There's no barrier preventing someone from saying that someone did something to them 40 years ago and bringing a claim."

Follow Deena Yellin on Twitter: @deenayellin

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Catholic priests turn to defamation lawsuits to fight sex abuse claims

Latest Stories

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Fake rallies in made-for-Putin videos tell Russia's leader how popular he is

    They came from all walks of life - paramedics, footballers, steelworkers and students - to march in a huge column for their leader, Vladimir Putin. At least that's how it seemed. A slick new video showing young and old congregating under the name of the Russian leader has been exposed as one of a number of fake rallies concocted by the Kremlin. Rattled by protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny that have swept across the country, Mr Putin's government appears desperate to prove his popularity is unscathed in a series of dubious demonstrations. In Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, where one of the videos was filmed, the crowd joins together after leaving their workplaces and football pitches to flash the torches on their phones at the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War. The clip, shared by local MPs from Mr Putin's United Russia, wrapped up with a strapline across the screen: “We stand with you, Vladimir Vladimirovich!”.

  • Wait baffles family of man killed in South Dakota AG crash

    Most days, brothers Nick and Victor Nemec drive past the spot where South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed their cousin Joseph Boever with his car. The blood stains on the rural stretch of highway have nearly disappeared, a faint reminder of the September night when Ravnsborg struck Boever as he drove home from a Republican fundraiser. According to a statement he released in September, Ravnsborg at first thought he had hit a deer and only discovered he had killed a man when he returned to the crash scene the next morning.

  • Historians say impact of expected Trump acquittal will be felt for years

    It's not lost on historians that Donald Trump's impeachment trial acquittal will fall on Presidents' Day weekend, a holiday celebrating the examples set by America's first president, George Washington, and Abraham Lincoln, who held the republic together through civil war and ended slavery.Why it matters: Through his repeated efforts to overturn the election, Trump put the country through one of the toughest tests of democracy it has ever faced. Historians say his expected acquittal on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection will have consequences we are only beginning to understand — and they'll be felt for years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Historians are examining this moment — the election fraud lie, the efforts to overturn the results through violence, the impeachment of a president days before his exit, and the actions of his own party to block his conviction — through many lenses.The power of impeachment: That's pretty much gone. Historian Douglas Brinkley says Trump's acquittal will make the limits of its power obvious: it's a political process, not a legal one.Trump is more likely to face danger from the legal investigations that are happening elsewhere, Brinkley said.They include New York's criminal and civil investigations of his businesses to the newly launched probe by the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney into the January phone call where he pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to change the election outcome there."Impeachment is a political process, and we got a political result out of it."America's changing demographics: Renee Romano, an Oberlin College professor who specializes in the field of historical memory, says the impeachment outcome raises the question: "Can America ever truly be a multiracial democracy?'"She sees it as the result of tension between two opposing historical narratives — one saying the election was stolen and violence is justified to take it back, the other saying Joe Biden won legitimately because more people support the Democrats and they were able to assemble a multiracial coalition."I think a lot of this is about race, and entitlement ... and now, we’re at a stage where you basically have to use violence to overthrow the results of a democratic election to protect white minority power.""In any society where you have such a divide over how you see reality, that’s an unstable country," Romano said. "I’m not hopeful for the future of the country."Congress leaves the field: With this acquittal, the Senate has passed on two chances to hold a president accountable for undermining the power and authority of Congress, said Andrew Rudalevidge, an expert on presidential power.In last year's impeachment, the second article charged Trump with obstruction of Congress for ordering administration officials to ignore congressional subpoenas.This time, the central issue is Trump's role in a physical attack on Congress. "Congress not even pushing back against a physical assault suggests that there's a lot they will put up with," Rudalevige said."It's a President's Day present: an affirmation of the autonomy of the executive branch."The bottom line: The speedy trial was designed to allow America to move on — but the wounds from Jan. 6 are so deep that it's nowhere near ready to move on.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probe

    China's space agency released two videos providing a close-up glimpse of Mars on Friday, captured as its Tianwen-1 probe entered the red planet's orbit, saying the spacecraft was sending a Lunar New Year greeting to Earth. After a 6-1/2 month journey through space, the Tianwen-1 on Wednesday slowed to a speed at which it could be captured by the pull of Mars' gravity and became the second spacecraft to reach the planet this month, with a U.S. probe set to arrive and immediately attempt a landing next week. The two clips, lasting just under a minute, were the first released by the China National Space Administration of the probe entering orbit.

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • Prominent evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct, his ministry reports

    Ravi Zacharias, a prominent evangelical Christian leader and author who died of cancer last May at age 74, led a double life of coerced sexual gratification from massage therapists, his organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), said Thursday. RZIM released an independent report by the Atlanta law firm Miller & Martin detailing Zacharias' transgressions, including sexual misconduct and rape allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists and the discovery of about 200 photos of young women on his phones, some of them nude selfies. The board of RZIM, which is led by Zacharias' daughter, said it was "shocked and grieved by Ravi's actions," and apologized to his victims: "Words cannot come close to expressing the sorrow that we feel for what you have been through or the gratitude we feel for the bravery with which you have responded." RZIM denied any sexual misconduct by its founder last fall, and Zacharias had sued one accuser for extortion before he died. Most of the women Miller & Martin interviewed said that during massages, Zacharias would grab their breasts or genitals and ask for sexual gratification. Investigators found more than 200 other massage therapists listed in his phones, many of them in Asia. He spent months at a pair of apartments he owned in Bangkok, and the investigators found 2016 texts showing that Zacharias "spent his days writing and his nights receiving massages" there. The woman who accused Zacharias of rape said that after he "arranged for the ministry to provide her with financial support, he required sex from her," then "made her pray with him to thank God for the 'opportunity' they both received." The woman told investigators that Zacharias "called her his 'reward' for living a life of service to God," and "said he warned her not ever to speak out against him or she would be responsible for the 'millions of souls' whose salvation would be lost if his reputation was damaged." Zacharias, born in India and raised in Canada, first rose to prominence preaching at a 1983 conference organized by Rev. Billy Graham. He went on to write about two dozen books and had a radio show. His funeral in August was attended by then-Vice President Mike Pence, NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, and other boldface names. "In Ravi Zacharias, God gave us the greatest Christian apologist of this century," Pence said at the funeral. "He was the C.S. Lewis of our day." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • Nikki Haley turns on Donald Trump, revealing she was 'disgusted' with the former president

    Nikki Haley, a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has turned on former US president Donald Trump in blistering fashion, saying she was "disgusted" with the former president. Ms Haley, 49, who was Mr Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, said he had "let us down" and "fallen so far". The former governor of South Carolina has long been seen as a potential Republican nominee in four years, and started a political action committee last month. Her comments set up a clear fissure in the Republican party as other would-be candidates, including Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, looked set to seek backing from Mr Trump's followers. Both senators were set to vote to acquit Mr Trump at the end of his current impeachment trial. Ms Haley made clear her position in an interview with Politico, in which she disclosed that she had not spoken to Mr Trump since before his supporters invaded the US Capitol on January 6. She did not believe Mr Trump himself would run for the Republican nomination in 2024, claiming he was no longer a "viable" candidate. Ms Haley said: "I don't think he's going to be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far. We need to acknowledge that he let us down. "He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again." Ms Haley expressed particular condemnation of Mr Trump's treatment of Mike Pence, his vice president, who he called a "coward" on January 6. She said: "When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement. I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. I’m disgusted by it." Ms Haley was a high-profile member of Mr Trump's cabinet, and was regarded as a star of his administration for her defence of the his America First policy on the world stage. She unexpectedly resigned in late 2018 but was given an glowing public send-off by Mr Trump in the Oval Office, leading to speculation about a future presidential run. Starting last autumn the author of an exhaustive Politico profile, Tim Alberta, spent six hours talking to Ms Haley, and spoke to 70 associates including friends, former colleagues, staff and donors. He wrote: "Two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn’t know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot." Before January 6 Ms Haley defended Mr Trump, arguing that he truly believed he had won the election. But after the Capitol riot her position changed dramatically. Ms Haley said she still believed impeaching Mr Trump was a "waste of time" and said the end of his political career was enough of a consequence. She said: "I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. "I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving."

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years

  • Majority Black Illinois town flooded with sewage

    Whites began a mass exodus from Centreville in 1970, and the sewage-saturated town of about 5,000 is now nearly all-Black. The people of Centreville, Illinois have reportedly been dealing with sewage flooding their property for decades, but now, since the pandemic began keeping most Americans indoors, the issue is coming to a head. Air in the town smells of sewage, and toilet paper and fecal matter are openly seen on grass.

  • Austin police chief retires after criticism for use of force

    The police chief in the Texas capital city of Austin, who had been at the center of ongoing criticism following a fatal police shooting and controversial uses of force by officers, announced Friday that he is retiring after 30 years with the department. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said he knows in his heart “it is time to pursue that next opportunity” and does not think he could give the attention necessary to leading the police force as he has done since May 2018. Calls for Manley to resign have been persistent since the April police killing of Michael Ramos, who was driving away from officers.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • In a Disorienting Return to Civility, Joe Biden’s DOJ Backs Up Betsy DeVos

    Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during the Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the FY2021 budget for the Department of Education in Dirksen Building on March 5, 2020. Joe Biden’s campaign message was all about restoring order to Washington, a return of professionalism to government and an embrace of D.C.’s norms. Biden the Bland wasn’t a sexy sell, but it worked for a country weary of Donald Trump’s antics, antagonism and ambivalence about the actual job he was elected to do.