What is a Work-Cation and Why Should You Take One?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to work from a beach instead of a stuffy office? Or maybe you’ve thought about ditching your desk altogether to work from a coffee shop or co-working space.

If so, you’re not alone. In fact, more people are rethinking the traditional 9-to-5 grind in favor of a more flexible—and often more enjoyable—way of working. It’s called a work-cation, and it just might be the next big thing in travel.

So, what exactly is a work-cation, and why should you take one? Read on to find out.

What is a Work-Cation?

A work-cation is a temporary period of paid time off taken by an employee to engage in recreational activities, such as traveling. It can be a great way to get away from the daily grind and have some fun while doing something productive.

“The work industry is changing faster than it ever has,” says Drew Sherman, VP of Marketing at RPM. “The traditional 9-to-5 workday is no longer the norm, and more and more people are looking for ways to combine their love of travel with their need to make a living.”

A work-cation crosses the line between work and leisure, making it possible to enjoy the benefits of both at the same time. While you’re working, you can also experience some of the local sights and sounds that would be unavailable to you if you were on vacation.

You’re able to get things done while simultaneously having fun. This can be an excellent way to recharge when you’re feeling burnt out and stressed. But those aren’t the only reasons you should consider taking a work-cation, as you’ll learn below.

Why Should You Take a Work-Cation?

There are actually quite a few reasons that people should seriously consider getting on the work-cation bandwagon. Let’s start with the most obvious and explore the many advantages that this hot new trend offers…

It Can Help You Recharge and Come Back Feeling Refreshed

Taking time off from work is one of the most effective ways to recharge. You can completely unplug from your normal routine when you take a vacation. This allows you to rest and recharge so that you’re ready to take on the challenges of your job when you return.

“As a business owner, I want my employees to be as productive as possible, but I also understand the importance of taking time off to recharge. It’s important to avoid burnout,” says Bradley Hall, CEO of SONU Sleep.

“Let’s face it; people tend to work harder when they have ample energy and can think clearly. Someone overloaded with work will quickly become bogged down, which can lead to errors, missed deadlines, and a general feeling of being overwhelmed.”

And that’s where work-cations come in. Someone who has just come back from a work-cation will likely be feeling refreshed, energized, and ready to take on whatever comes their way. This makes for a much more productive employee.

A work-cation can provide you with the benefits of a vacation while still allowing you to work. You can unwind by engaging in activities that you enjoy while still getting paid, and you can enjoy all the benefits of a vacation while still staying connected to your job. This can help you to come back feeling refreshed and ready to take on your regular responsibilities.

Patricio Paucar, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of Navi says, “Today’s workers expect more flexibility and freedom when it comes to their jobs. A work-cation is the perfect way to combine work with travel, and it’s something that’s becoming increasingly accepted in many industries.”

It Can Boost Your Creativity

Taking a break from work can help you to be more creative. When you’re in a relaxed state, your mind is able to come up with new ideas, thoughts, and solutions to problems.

“I know I am far more productive when I’ve had time to relax and clear my head,” says Bill Glaser, CEO of Outstanding Foods. “And I think most people today prefer to work for companies that allow them the freedom to work from wherever they want.”

When you take a vacation, you can give yourself the time and space to engage in creative activities. This can help you to boost your creativity.

A work-cation can help you to boost your creativity by allowing you to engage in creative activities while still working. This can help you stay creative and connected to your job.

“In our industry, we can’t afford to risk missing out on the next big thing. That’s why it’s so important for us to have a team of people who are constantly thinking outside the box,” says Liza Kirsh, CMO at Dymapak.

“While some people might think that taking a break will lead to missed opportunities, we’ve found that it actually does the opposite. The time away from work gives our team members a chance to reset and come back with fresh ideas.”

It Can Help You to Build Stronger Relationships with Your Colleagues

Strong relationships are an essential part of any successful career. When you work with colleagues who are your friends, you’re able to get more done, solve problems more quickly, and have more fun at work.

“When considering work-cations, it’s important to think about more than just employees’ productivity levels,” says Shaunak Amin, CEO and Co-Founder of SwagMagic. “It can be an opportunity for team members to grow closer together.”

A work-cation is a great opportunity to build stronger relationships with your colleagues. When you go on an activity with your colleagues, you’re able to form stronger bonds with them. When you take a work-cation, you can engage in activities with your colleagues, which can help you to form stronger relationships with them.

“There’s something about being in a new place together that can really help people bond,” adds Maria Shriver, Co-Founder and CEO of MOSH. “And when you’re working side-by-side with someone, you quickly get to know them in a way that you might not if you were just seeing them in the office.”

It Can Save You Money on Travel Costs

One of the best reasons to take a work-cation is that it can save you money on travel costs. When you take a vacation, you’re typically required to travel some distance from your home. This can cost you money in addition to the cost of your vacation.

As Tommy Chang, Head of Marketing at HomeLister states, “Taking vacations can be difficult due to the exorbitant costs involved. With the possibility of work-cations, people can now visit new places without having to worry about accruing a ton of debt.”

But unlike a traditional vacation, a work-cation can help you to save money on travel costs. By taking a work-cation, you can use your vacation time and engage in nearby activities. This can save you money on travel costs compared to if you were to take a vacation.

“My colleagues and I quickly learned that we could save a ton of money on travel costs by working from wherever we were vacationing,” says Kanin Asvaplungprohm, General Partner of Robust.

“We would just pack our laptops and work from our Airbnb or hotel room instead of flying back home every weekend. This allowed us to take longer, more relaxing vacations without having to worry about the cost.”

It Can Be a Fun and Unique Experience

One of the best reasons to take a work-cation is that it can be a fun and unique experience. When you take a vacation, you can experience something that is the same for everyone else who goes on the same trip.

Work-cations enable you to experience something unique to you and your colleagues. This can be a fun and exclusive experience that you can treasure for the rest of your life.

“A work-cation can be a great way to explore a new place, meet new people, and have some unique experiences,” says Chris Bridges, CEO of VITAL.

“I’ve personally taken work-cations in destinations like Costa Rica, Thailand, and Italy, and I can tell you firsthand that they’re an incredible way to travel.”

There’s no question that work-cations allow for a unique experience that can benefit all involved. Having the ability to complete work while surrounded by sights that aren’t an office or cubicle can inspire creativity and provide a needed break from the mundane.

Bottom Line

Work-cations are a great way to travel and see the world while still being productive. If you’re thinking of taking one, be sure to follow the tips in this article to make the most of your experience. And who knows? You just might find that a work-cation is the perfect way for you to balance work and play.

If your employer doesn’t allow work-cations, consider bringing it up at the next company meeting. It’s a great way to promote productivity and employee satisfaction. If you can present the benefits of work-cations in a positive light, your employer may be more likely to consider them.

