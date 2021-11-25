Catlett waives speedy trial rights, maintains innocence

Nov. 24—LIMA — A Lima man charged with rape and gross sexual imposition just six months following his release from prison on similar charges has agreed to waive his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Assistant Public Defender Steve Chamberlain, representing Scott Catlett, told Judge Jeffrey Reed that his client "maintains his innocence to these charges and is willing to waive his speedy trial rights."

That pronouncement came during a brief hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday morning.

Catlett, 63, was indicted earlier this month on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies that each include a specification labeling Catlett as a repeat violent offender. He was also charged with a single count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

He was sentenced by former Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge David Cheney in January 2018 to four years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of kidnapping, a reduced charge that was negotiated with prosecutors. A grand jury initially returned counts of rape, felonious assault and kidnapping against Catlett. Those charges stemmed from allegations that he beat and forcibly detained a 27-year-old Lima man he believed had stolen items from his residence.

Among those stolen items were medals and other mementos left to Catlett by his late father, former Lima Police Chief Frank Catlett.

The former co-director of Our Daily Bread soup kitchen in Lima was released from prison in May and was serving a five-year period of post-release control at the time of the latest alleged incident on Sept. 26 at the Red Carpet Inn on Neubrecht Road.

The Allen County Sheriff's Office on that day received a call from a man who said his brother claimed he had been touched inappropriately by Catlett inside the motel room.