Catlettsburg burglary among indictments

Jan. 28—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of breaking into a woman's house last week and standing over her bed while she slept is among the many indicted this week in Boyd County.

Jason R. Charles, 44, of Ashland, was indicted Tuesday on a sole count of second-degree burglary, in connection with a Jan. 18 break-in in the 100 block of High Avenue in Catlettsburg, court records show. After the woman screamed at him to get out of her home, Charles attempted to break into a couple more dwellings before officers apprehended him.

In a separate case investigated by Ashland Police, Charles was indicted on a sole count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

If convicted, Charles could face between five and 10 years in prison in the burglary case and one to five years in the forgery case.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be taken as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—Darrell R. McDowell, 59, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of resisting arrest and one count of menacing.

—Alisha Evans, 29, of Louisa, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance and two traffic violations.

—Christopher A. Skeans, 32, of Ironton, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—Benjamin Riddle, 37, of Rush, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.

—Tyler L. Cole, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—Randall P. Joseph, 49, address unknown, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault, one count of simple possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

Story continues

—Joshua T. Stevens, 39, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

The following people had persistent felony offender (PFO) enhancements added to their pending cases, which would result in more jail time in the event of a conviction:

—Debbie S. Jones, 47, of Argillite (second-degree PFO)

—Patricia Gore, 56, of Ashland (first-degree PFO)

—Shawn M. Perry, 47, of Westwood (first-degree PFO)

—Richard Church, 39, of Ashland (first-degree PFO)

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com