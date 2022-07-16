Catlettsburg man gets two years in sexual abuse case

Jul. 16—CATLETTSBURG — A 29-year-old man accused of committing statutory rape with a 15-year-old girl in 2019 received two years in prison Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Zachary Adkins, of Catlettsburg, was sentenced by Judge George Davis to the two-year term — due to the time he's served in jail, he was projected to be released the same day, attorneys said.

Adkins was initially charged with third-degree rape, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and first-degree heroin possession.

His rape charge was dropped to a first-degree sexual abuse in his plea agreement. The transaction charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to the heroin count.

According to police reports, Adkins made sexual contact with the minor in early 2019 after drinking with her. While initially telling police he believed she was 18, he later stated he thought she was 16 at the time of the offense, records show.

In May of this year, defense attorney Michael Curtis filed to have Adkins' plea agreement withdrawn on the basis of text messages that appeared to show the victim in the case recanting her statements to police.

Davis formally overruled the motion to withdraw the plea deal before pronouncing the sentence.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com