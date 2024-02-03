Catlin to receive federal funds for snowplow

CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Catlin will be receiving a grant and a loan to buy a new snowplow truck.

According to Congressman Nick Langworthy, Catlin will be getting a $40,000 grant and a $205,000 loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. Langworthy and Town of Catlin Supervisor LaVerne Phelps said that the new snowplow will help the town more effectively maintain the roads and keep community members safe during the region’s harsh winters.

“I want to thank Congressman Langworthy, the USDA, and all involved in securing this funding for the Town of Catlin’s much-needed snowplow truck,” said Phelps. “This program has been beneficial for us over the years, as the lower interest rates, flexible terms, and the exceptional team at the Bath, New York office have consistently saved taxpayer money. The new snowplow will greatly enhance our ability to manage snow and ice on our roads, ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents.”

The Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program provides low-interest loans and grants to municipalities that have 20,000 or fewer residents. These funds can be used for construction, equipment, and other project expenses related to essential community facilities, like healthcare facilities, public safety services, and community support services. Applications for funding through this program are open all year.

