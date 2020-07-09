The Cato Corporation (CATO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtThe Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. CATO was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with CATO positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CATO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are tons of indicators stock market investors can use to grade publicly traded companies. A duo of the most useful indicators are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite money managers can outpace the broader indices by a superb amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's go over the new hedge fund action encompassing The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO).

What have hedge funds been doing with The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -33% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CATO over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $6.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Arrowstreet Capital with a $3.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Royce & Associates. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Winton Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO), around 0.03% of its 13F portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.02 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CATO.