Cato (NYSE:CATO) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within Cato (NYSE:CATO), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cato is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$9.5m ÷ (US$561m - US$199m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Cato has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

Check out our latest analysis for Cato

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Cato's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Cato's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Cato's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Cato. To be more specific, the ROCE was 3.3% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Cato to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Cato's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 36% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 2.6%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Cato we've found 4 warning signs (3 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. The Ark Investment Management LLC founder and chief executive officer cited a shift in consumer taste toward electric cars as leading to a drop in the price of gasoline-powered vehicles, according to a tweet that referenced data released by Manheim Auctions, the world’s largest reseller of used vehicles.That organization’s

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Few companies are more famous or have beaten the broader market more consistently than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate that has been run by legendary investor Warren Buffett for decades. Between 1965 and 2021, Berkshire's market value has risen 3,641,613%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 30,209% including dividends, for an annual gain of 10.5%.

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

    This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!

  • The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

    A bear market can be brutal for investors. The more than 20% decline in stock prices has many investment portfolios well off their recent peak. With the bear market taking stock prices down sharply, dividend yields are soaring.

  • Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch

    Bear markets can be discouraging, but these words from Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch can set investors on a path to success.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 16% Yield

    Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession. The headline number, 263,000 new jobs in the month, came in below the forecast of 275,000, and was well below the August print of 315K. At the same time, the headline unemployment rate

  • The Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

    (Bloomberg) -- Everywhere you turn, the biggest players in the $23.7 trillion US Treasuries market are in retreat.From Japanese pensions and life insurers to foreign governments and US commercial banks, where once they were lining up to get their hands on US government debt, most have now stepped away. And then of course there’s the Federal Reserve, which a few weeks ago upped the pace that it plans to offload Treasuries from its balance sheet to $60 billion a month.If one or two of these usuall

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • How India's proposed digital rupee would be different from cryptocurrency

    The Reserve bank of India (RBI) is set to pilot digital currency.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 8 More Stocks Could See a Bounce Soon. Here’s Why.

    Tax-loss harvesting has risen in popularity. BofA says the strategy could give a boost to underperforming stocks from November to January.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    One to put on your radar is Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT: CQP) and its 6.5% yield. Conversely, if you run across Green Plains Partners' (NASDAQ: GPP) 14.4% yield, you may want to look elsewhere. Cheniere Energy Partners is a unique business.

  • These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

    Some companies have a knack for enriching their investors. They can grow their earnings and dividends at above-average rates, enabling them to produce prodigious total returns over the long term. For example, a company that can deliver an average annual rate of return of 11.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts remain bullish on these growth stocks.

  • Rupee at new record low on U.S. rate hike jitters, RBI move supports

    The Indian rupee tumbled to a fresh record low against the dollar on Monday after the U.S. jobs report stoked bets of more large Federal Reserve rate hikes, while traders pointed to the Reserve Bank of India's likely intervention to help the local currency recover some losses. "Heading into the week, we expect the dollar index to remain firm...U.S. inflation report due on Thursday and reaffirmation of higher interest rates through Fed minutes and speeches by Fed officials are likely to keep the dollar index well supported," HDFC economists wrote in a note. The rupee is likely to fall to 84-85 to the dollar by March, after hitting 83.50 by December, Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara, said.

  • Hurricane Ian traumatized Floridians. It also erased their nest eggs.

    As climate change makes natural disasters more frequent and severe Ian offered new evidence that Americans' retirement funds and assets are in jeopardy in vulnerable areas.

  • 2 Safe Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    They aren't the innovative tech stocks that excite investors, but these two companies are must-owns during a down market.

  • 10 Best Fundamental Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 best fundamental stocks to buy. If you want to see some more of the best fundamental stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Fundamental Stocks To Buy. A good fundamentals stock is a stock of a company that’s profitable and that has durable competitive […]

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    To achieve that, investors should focus on companies that can potentially grow their annual revenues tenfold -- or at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 26% -- from 2022 to 2032. Rivian is a producer of electric pickups, SUVs, and delivery vans for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon and Ford are its two biggest backers, and it recently partnered with Mercedes-Benz to co-develop electric vans via a new joint venture.