🌱 New Catonsville COVID Test Distribution Dates + CHS Comets Win

Cold with clouds and sun. High: 34 Low: 28.

If you weren't able to get a COVID-19 test kit at one of Baltimore County's distribution sites last week, you'll have another chance to pick one up in Catonsville this week. Today (Jan. 24), rapid test kits will be available for drive-thru pick-up at CCBC Catonsville at 800 S. Rolling Rd. beginning at 1 p.m. Then, on Saturday, Jan. 29, the BCPL Catonsville Branch at 1100 Frederick Road will have a walk-up line for test kits beginning at 9 a.m. All distribution events are until supplies last. (CBS Baltimore) On Saturday, the Catonsville girls varsity basketball team got their second win in as many days when they claimed a 66-8 victory over Lansdowne. The Comets, who are 9-1 for the season, forced 18 of Lansdowne’s 45 turnovers in the first quarter and led 38-3 by halftime.(Subscription: Baltimore Sun) It's going to be a chilly, cloudy week in Catonsville, so bundle up! Low temperatures range from single-digits to the low 20s, while highs are expected to be in the 30s and 40s. On Wednesday and Thursday, there may be wind gusts up to 23 mph. (Catonsville Patch)

Activate 300 Women's Impact Program By The Women of Valor (9:00 AM)

Hillcrest Elementary School is asking local residents to help them "spread the love" and support Catonsville Emergency Assistance. Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 11, the school's PTA will be collecting nonperishable food items. Click for more details. (Facebook)

Meet Millie, Fezziwig, and Max, three adorable pets that are currently available to adopt from these Baltimore County animal shelters. (Catonsville Patch)

For a limited time, EPIK Home Group of Keller Williams Integrity is offering complimentary vaccine cardholders to Catonsville residents who complete this form. (EPIK Home Group)

Check out this week's prep sports game schedule for Catonsville High School's girls and boys varsity basketball teams. (Catonsville Patch)

Cleaning Person Wanted. (Details)

Virtual Job Fair - Collaborative Solutions for Communities (Details)

Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

