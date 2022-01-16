🌱 Catonsville Shooting Update + Where To Get COVID Test Kits

Hello, neighbors! Nicole Fallon-Peek here with the Monday edition of the Catonsville Daily.

Baltimore County homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart, who was fatally shot in a Catonsville parking lot on Thursday. When police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5400 block of Baltimore National Pike, they pronounced Trueheart deceased at the scene. Detectives are looking into the possibility that this was a targeted incident. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact 410-307-2020. (Press Release Desk) Want to help the community from the comfort of home? Baltimore-based Civic Works Inc. has moved its annual MLK Day of Service online, happening today (Jan. 17) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Virtual volunteer opportunities include making bookmarks, blankets, making cards for seniors, and more. Click here for more details. (Civic Works) As the omicron variant continues to spread throughout Maryland, many Baltimore County residents are looking for COVID-19 test kits. If you or your family need test kits, you can pick one up today at 1 p.m. at a drive-thru distribution at the Community College of Baltimore County Catonsville (800 S. Rolling Rd.). Kits will also be available at other Baltimore County locations throughout the week on specific dates and times. (CBS Baltimore)

Baltimore County has chosen artist James Dinh to create Baltimore County’s first public art memorial to remember the lives lost due to COVID-19. The freestanding public art concept will be installed at Lake Roland Park. (Instagram)

A rtist exhibitor applications for the 2022 Arts & Drafts Festival are now open! The Baltimore County Arts Guild is welcoming applications from artists wishing to exhibit and sell their work at this year's festival. (Instagram)

A neighbor in South East Catonsville has two immediate full/part-time job openings at their licensed home child care facility. (Nextdoor)

