Catoosa County inmate who walked away from work detail back in custody

Mar. 31—RINGGOLD — A Catoosa County inmate who walked away from a work detail Tuesday is back in custody.

David Matthew Faulkner, 22, has been located and is in custody at the Catoosa County jail. He has been charged with escape and is awaiting a hearing.

Faulkner walked away from a landscaping work detail on the jail property. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said Faulkner was wearing orange jail clothes during his work detail but apparently took off his shirt and slipped into a nearby wooded area.

Faulkner was considered nonviolent with a criminal history in Catoosa, Walker and Murray counties.