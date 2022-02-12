CATS bus driver shot in uptown Charlotte, has life-threatening injuries, police say
A CATS bus driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in uptown Charlotte late Friday, police said.
The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Trade Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in Twitter. That’s near the Greyhound bus station.
MEDIC took the driver to the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Police haven’t said if they have a suspect or know what prompted the shooting.
The driver got into a “verbal altercation” with the shooter while stopped at a red light, WCNC reported. An uptown resident said he heard what sounded like fireworks and then a crash, WSOC reported.
CMPD had not released any other information about the shooting as of 8 a.m. Saturday.
CATS had tweeted that it had suspended service of its CityLYNX Gold Line service in the area until 5 a.m. Saturday.
Around 9:35 p.m. Central Division officers were called to the 500 block of W. Trade Street. When officers arrived, they located a CATS bus where the driver had been shot. Medic has transported the driver with life-threatening injuries. #clt #cltnews pic.twitter.com/Ks0pV6zWkI
— CMPD News (@CMPD) February 12, 2022
This is a developing story.