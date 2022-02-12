CATS bus driver shot in uptown Charlotte, has life-threatening injuries, police say

Joe Marusak
A CATS bus driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in uptown Charlotte late Friday, police said.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Trade Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in Twitter. That’s near the Greyhound bus station.

MEDIC took the driver to the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Police haven’t said if they have a suspect or know what prompted the shooting.

The driver got into a “verbal altercation” with the shooter while stopped at a red light, WCNC reported. An uptown resident said he heard what sounded like fireworks and then a crash, WSOC reported.

CMPD had not released any other information about the shooting as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

CATS had tweeted that it had suspended service of its CityLYNX Gold Line service in the area until 5 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story.

