CATS bus passenger, others hospitalized after 3-vehicle wreck in Charlotte, cops say

A passenger on a Charlotte Area Transit System bus was hospitalized with several others who were in cars involved in a wreck on Friday, police said.

All had non-life threatening injuries, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The driver of the CATS Special Transportation Services bus couldn’t slow in time when an SUV suddenly veered into the path of the bus in the 600 block of West Sugar Creek Road just after 7 a.m., police said.

The front of the CATS bus hit the back of the SUV, whose driver then careened into the opposite lanes and hit a minivan driver head-on, according to CMPD.

Police are still investigating the crash and have filed no charges.

Police urge anyone with information about the wreck to call CMPD police Detective Andrew Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers to the Crime Stoppers line can remain anonymous.