CATS to celebrate Winter Solstice

Dec. 16—ESSEX — Champlain Area Trails invites the community to celebrate the Winter Solstice with a candle-lit walk at Essex Quarry Nature Preserve.

The walk will take place Thursday, Dec. 21, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Essex Quarry Nature Preserve located at 2215 Lake Shore Rd. in Essex.

The event is free, family-friendly, and open to all.

After the walk, visitors can explore Essex businesses such as the Barn Door Tavern and the Essex Ice Cream Cafe.

The winter solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

To celebrate, CATS will place battery-operated candles in luminaria bags along a designated section of the Essex Quarry Nature Preserve for a self-guided luminaria walk.

A mile-long loop trail will be lined with hundreds of luminarias providing a warm glow to guide visitors on a peaceful winter's night stroll.

"The winter solstice is a perfect time to connect with nature," Chris Maron, Executive Director at CATS, said.

"A luminaria walk is a simple but memorable way to observe this celestial event. We invite everyone to bundle up, bring a flashlight or headlamp, and join us for an enchanting evening at one of the Champlain Valley's hidden natural gems."

Founded in 2009, CATS has built 78+ miles of trails, protected 983 acres and hosted numerous hikes and events, attracting thousands of visitors to New York's Champlain Valley.

The Essex Quarry Nature Preserve, a former limestone quarry, is CATS' latest land protection project.

CATS transformed the quarry into a nature preserve and public recreation area with hiking, walking, and skiing trails.

Visitors can park at the preserve's parking lot and follow the signs to the trailhead; Upon arrival, guests will need to sign in and complete a waiver.

The trail terrain is easy, and snowshoes will be allowed if weather permits.

Those looking for a post-hike gathering can meet at the Barn Door Tavern or the Essex Ice Cream Cafe by the blinking light in Essex.

For additional information, please visit champlainareatrails.com or call 518-962-2287.

