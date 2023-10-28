Can cats have chocolate? A guide to whether cocoa is bad for your feline friend.

As a pet owner, there is nothing quite as nerve-racking as your furry friend sneaking a bite of something you're not sure they can eat. Especially around the holidays, a sweet treat could drop on the ground and before you can even react, your pet has gobbled it up.

Certain human foods are OK for pet consumption, such as bananas, eggs and watermelon. Others are a major no-no, however, like grapes. Chocolate is off-limits for dogs, but what about your feline friend? Here is what you need to know.

Can cats eat chocolate?

Cats should never eat chocolate. Chocolate is toxic to cats and dogs, according to Purina, a pet care company.

One of the reasons why chocolate is so toxic to animals is because of the alkaloid theobromine present in cocoa seeds.

Humans can easily process theobromine, so it is not a threat to us. Animals, however, cannot naturally metabolize the alkaloid. This can lead to "toxic build-up," potentially causing severe reactions and even liver failure, Purina reports.

Small amounts of caffeine are also found in chocolate, which can prove to be another risk for cats, Hill's Pet Nutrition reports. Caffeine is a stimulant. When consumed, it may lead to vomiting, diarrhea, a rise in blood pressure and increased heart rate in cats, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

Additionally, chocolate candies contain xylitol, a sweetener toxic to cats, states PetMD. Symptoms of xylitol poisoning include vomiting, lethargy and seizures.

How much chocolate is toxic for cats?

The general rule is to not feed chocolate to your cat. The amount of chocolate considered toxic to cats depends on a cat's weight as well as what kind of chocolate.

For example, one square of unsweetened baking chocolate is equally as toxic as 23 chocolate kisses to a 10-pound cat, according to Petful.

What happens if a cat eats chocolate?

If your cat does consume chocolate, it is important to bring them to the veterinarian to determine the extent of chocolate poisoning and to receive treatment.

Symptoms of chocolate poisoning can occur between six to 12 hours after consumption, according to PetMD. In severe cases, symptoms can last up to three days.

Chocolate poisoning symptoms include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Nausea

Decreased appetite

Increased urination

Increased heart rate

Restlessness, hyperactivity

Panting or rapid breathing

Muscle tremors

Seizures

Coma

A cat can die from eating chocolate. However, this is dependent on how much chocolate your cat consumes and if they are left untreated, PetMD reports.

Chocolate poisoning symptoms progress quickly, leading to heart rate increases, muscle spasms and body temperature increases. If not properly treated, this could be fatal.

