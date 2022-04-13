CATS driver assaulted in northwest Charlotte, police say

A Charlotte city bus driver was hospitalized after she was attacked on the job, according to police reports.

The 60-year-old Charlotte Area Transit System driver was assaulted Tuesday afternoon along Ashley Road near Freedom Drive in northwest Charlotte.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The victim and the assailant did not know each other, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Safety for bus drivers has been heavily discussed recently after a driver was killed during a road rage incident.

Ethan Rivera was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Feb. 11 while driving a CATS bus in uptown.

Police said Rivera and Darian Tavvychith got into an argument before the deadly encounter.

Tavvychith was charged with murder.

In the aftermath, Rivera’s co-workers have called for more safety.

