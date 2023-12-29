Cats and Islam: Why felines are the faith's 'most highly regarded pet'

Certain animals have long been considered companions for humankind. Whether for comfort and partnership or for more practical purposes like pest control and guarding people and livestock, humans have always had a relationship with animals of some sort.

While Americans tend to place dogs at the top of the pet pyramid, cats, both in the past and now, hold a special and coveted space in other cultures. In ancient Egypt, for example, cats were viewed as integral parts of the culture and they were even thought to carry an important role in the afterlife, which explains why they were discovered in tombs alongside humans. Cats also served a practical purpose by chasing away pests like mice and scorpions.

Cats are also depicted in Middle Eastern and ancient Egyptian artwork dating back centuries, and immortalized in miniature sculptures, incense holders, and other trinkets and art pieces. Some sculptures and statues even had cat-like heads, with deities sharing this same description.

In Islam, these feline friends are afforded special privileges compared to other pets, like dogs and cattle, says Imran Malik, a practicing Muslim and interfaith coordinator of the Noor Islamic Cultural Center's main campus.

"Cats have a very special place in the Muslim household and in the Muslim culture in general," Malik told the Dispatch. According to Malik, this reverence and adoration for cats stems from them being viewed as clean, pure, and hygienic. In fact, in mosques throughout the world, cats can be seen roaming the halls, are considered an integral part of the Islamic community and are granted leeway and access in these spiritual dwellings compared to other pets. Cats are even allowed to rest on Muslims' prayer rugs- which are required to be clean and hygienic at all times.

Prophet Muhammad and "The Father of Kittens"

The adoration of cats in Islam can be traced to the faith's Hadith (literally meaning 'statement'), a collection of wisdom and phrases from Prophet Muhammad.

The story goes that the Prophet himself was fond of cats and owned several. There is even a well-known tale about how the Prophet woke up one morning for the call to prayers when he noticed that his own cat, Muezza, fell asleep on the sleeve of his robe. Most people would have woken their cat if it fell asleep on any of their clothes. Instead, as the story goes, Prophet Muhammad chose to cut off a piece of the sleeve of his robe and attend the prayer session, so he didn't disturb Muezza's sleep.

In a separate hadith, it is said that Prophet Muhammad had a traveling companion named Abu Hurayrah, a nickname that translates to "father of cats." Prophet Muhammad gave him this nickname because Abu Hurayrah always carried a small cat with him in a bag. As the story goes, this same cat also saved Muhammad's life from a snake.

Raiiyaan-Ali Malik with the family cat, Anakin, at their home in Dublin.

While the authenticity of these tales is debated by Islamic scholars, they serve to highlight the fondness, respect and reverence that Islam shows towards cats, and the greater message that all Muslims are required treat all living things with empathy, compassion, and kindness.

"It is heavily subscribed that [you should] take care of your animals and that you should not be mean to them, you should not be aggressive to them, and you should be very humane and polite in in your relationship to your animals as well," says Malik.

So, are Muslims not allowed to own dogs?

While owning dogs is not strictly forbidden in the faith, it is generally frowned upon, says Malik. However, if dogs are being used in service such as guide dogs, to herd livestock, or for protection, it is permissible, as long as efforts are made to maintain the hygiene of the home.

"Cats are considered to be a lot more hygienic compared to dogs," says Malik. While it is usually recommended that dogs be kept outside of the home, Malik also acknowledges that this may not be practical or humane, depending on the environment or weather conditions.

"You know, you don't want to put your pet outside in an environment which can be either too cold or too hot for them to bear," says Malik.

"If you can manage them [dogs], then I think you're okay, because at the end of the day it's just a life that you're caring for."

