Cats left in crate along Fayette County road, shelter caring for them says

An animal rescue center in Fayette County is asking for donations — and information — after nine cats were left in a crate along a Smithfield road.

The cats were left in a dog crate near the Walnut Manor Mobile Home Park on Monday, according to the center. At least four of the cats are pregnant, they said.

The nonprofit, no-kill center is treating the cats. Their current conditions are not known.

The center is asking anyone with information to call them at 724-217-4257. They said state police in Uniontown are investigating.

