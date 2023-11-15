Catterick Garrison sex attack suspect will have bite mark, say police

Police are seeking a sex attack suspect likely to have a "noticeable" bite mark on his upper arm after a woman was assaulted in North Yorkshire.

The victim, in her 20s, fought off her attacker in the Scotton Road area of Catterick Garrison at about 01:00 GMT on 29 October, police said.

The woman is receiving specialist support and North Yorkshire Police have stepped up patrols in the area.

Police urged anyone with information to get in touch "without delay".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.