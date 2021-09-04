Cattle producers have a beef with 35-year marketing campaign

FILE -In this June 10, 2020 file photo, cattle is seen at a feedlot in Columbus, Neb. Cattle producers for 35 years have been bankrolling one of the nation's most iconic marketing campaigns, but now many want to end the program that created the "Beef. It's What's for Dinner" slogan. What's the ranchers' beef? It's that their mandatory fee of $1 per head of cattle sold is not specifically promoting American beef at a time when imports are flooding the market and plant-based, "fake meat" products are proliferating in grocery stores. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROXANA HEGEMAN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Cattle producers for 35 years have been bankrolling one of the nation's most iconic marketing campaigns, but now many want to end the program that created the “Beef. It's What's for Dinner” slogan.

What's the ranchers' beef? It's that their mandatory fee of $1 per head of cattle sold is not specifically promoting American beef at a time when imports are flooding the market and plant-based, “fake meat” products are proliferating in grocery stores.

“The American consumer is deceived at the meat counter and our checkoff funds do not do anything to help create clarity or answer the question of where was that sirloin born, raised and harvested,” said Karina Jones, a Nebraska cattle rancher and field director for the R-CALF USA trade group that is seeking to end the checkoff.

Opponents of the beef checkoff program, which was established by federal law in 1986, are urging cattle producers to a sign a petition calling for a referendum vote on terminating the program.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last month granted an extension until Oct. 3 for them to collect the required signatures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Petition supporters argue the beef checkoff is a government-mandated assessment to fund government speech. Beef checkoff funds by law cannot be used to advertise against other meats such as pork or chicken, nor can they be used for lobbying. But they complain much of the money nonetheless props up lobbying groups such as the National Cattlemen's Beef Association that oppose mandatory country-of-origin labels.

They also point out that today’s U.S. cattle industry is radically different than it was when the checkoff program was put into place, with more imported beef and greater meatpacker concentration.

“Now we are paying the advertising bill for four major meatpacking plants that are able to import beef and source it from cheaper countries and fool our consumers,” Jones said.

The petition has created a schism in the livestock industry between those who support the checkoff and those who don’t.

But consumers have a stake in the fight as well.

One way to look at this is that consumers probably should not like the checkoff program because it raises their beef prices, and some consumer groups are opposed to it for that reason, said Harry Kaiser, director of Cornell University's Commodity Promotion Research Program. Another way to look at it is that the checkoff also funds research into beef safety and the development of new beef products, he said.

“Consumers pay a few pennies more, but it is a safer product, a better quality product,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser, who conducts research for the U.S. Agriculture Department on commodity advertising and promotion programs, wrote in an economic analysis that domestic beef demand between 2014 and 2018 would have been 14.3% lower without the consumer advertising and other promotional activities of the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board. In 2019, the board had a budget of $40.5 million to spend on activities that aim to increase beef demand.

Kaiser also noted in a phone interview that the checkoff-funded marketing research found that one reason consumers have been reluctant to purchase beef is because they felt it takes too long to prepare after coming home from work. That led to development of more easy-to-prepare beef products that consumers can buy at the supermarket and just pop into the microwave to cook.

But cattle producers say it's been two decades since checkoff-funded beef innovations like the flat iron steak, a high-value cut that came out of a low-value area of the carcass that previously had just been made into chuck roast.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to help agricultural producers pool resources and develop new markets. USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service now provides oversight for 22 such commodity programs, according to its website.

The mandatory nature of the various commodity checkoff programs has been controversial, sparking thousands of lawsuits over the years. Three cases reached the U.S. Supreme Court with mixed outcomes, Kaiser said.

The nation's highest court ruled in 1997 in a case by fruit tree farmers that commodity advertising was constitutional because it was a part of a broader regulatory program. But four years later, the Supreme Court ruled a federally mandated mushroom advertising program was not part of a larger regulatory program and was therefore unconstitutional as compelled private speech. And in 2005, the Supreme Court found the beef checkoff program was constitutional on government speech grounds.

While these programs are now constitutional as part of a broader regulator scheme, Kaiser said a conservative Supreme Court could overturn these precedents, which are similar to requiring workers to be in labor unions.

This is not the first time critics of the beef checkoff program have tried to wrangle enough signatures on a petition. The Agricultural Marketing Service received a petition from cattle producers in 1999 and determined the signatures fell short of the required number.

It takes the petition signatures of 10% of the nation's cattle producers — in this case 88,269 valid signatures — to put the issue before the agriculture secretary. Any cattle producer who has owned, sold or purchased cattle from July 2, 2020 through July 1, 2021 is eligible to sign the petition. Vilsack would then decide whether to hold a referendum on ending the program.

So far, checkoff opponents have gathered around 30,000 signatures, Jones said.

Kansas rancher Steve Stratford, one of the people who initiated the petition, said meatpackers — who do not pay into the checkoff program — are the ones whose profit margin has increased while the checkoff has been in existence.

“Long story short: The person that is paying the dollar is not the one reaping the benefits of better demand and higher beef prices,” Stratford said.

But Greg Hanes, the chief executive officer of the beef board that runs the checkoff program, said that when it was established there was a “conscientious decision” not to have the packers participate so that it is driven by producers. He noted that market dynamics are always changing and, at times, the packers are doing better than producers and sometimes producers are doing better than packers.

Hanes defended the checkoff, saying that it is especially important for research in nutrition and that without the program consumers don't get information on the benefits of beef.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Psychiatrists have discovered that patients with tics have 'caught' a 'Tourette's-like' illness from social media

    Psychiatrists in Germany have seen an increase in cases of people with tics - and they're identical to those seen online.

  • Shadow docket Supreme Court decisions could affect millions

    Traditionally, the process of getting an opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court takes months and those rulings are often narrowly tailored. Emergency orders, especially during the court's summer break, revolve around specific issues, like individual death penalty cases. Since Aug. 24, that truncated process known as the shadow docket has moved at astronomical speed, producing decisions related to immigration, COVID-19 and evictions and, most recently, abortion.

  • Calf born at Highland cattle farm in Kentucky

    TC Highlands Farm in Shelby County just welcomed a new bull calf!

  • Appreciate Fall Foliage While You Can. Climate Change Is Ruining It.

    In early August, the leading organization tracking human-caused climate change released a harrowing report about what to expect in the future. Not far in the future, mind you, but in your lifetime. You’ve probably read some of the latest findings from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or at least seen some bullet points […] The post Appreciate Fall Foliage While You Can. Climate Change Is Ruining It. appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Special report: End of Merkel era poses big questions for Europe

    Angela Merkel looms so large over German politics after 16 years as chancellor that both leading candidates to replace her are positioning themselves as her political heir.Why it matters: Merkel has been the power broker at Europe’s top table, the first call to Europe for U.S. presidents, and the only chancellor a generation of Germans has known. She remains popular at home and the face of European leadership abroad. But when Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26, she won’t be on the ballot.Get

  • Where Ida ranks among the worst hurricanes to hit Louisiana

    Hurricane Ida made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, but AccuWeather meteorologists say it had more similarities to another storm.

  • Men allegedly threaten principal with zip ties after student sent home for COVID-19 exposure

    Police were called to an Arizona elementary school after a group of men confronted a principal over a student being sent home for a COVID-19 exposure.

  • ‘We are moving into uncharted territory with climate change’: scientist

    Hurricane Ida’s remnants, which killed dozens of people and triggered flash floods across the tri-state area, marked the latest extreme weather event in a summer filled with climate-related disasters. For Kim Cobb, who co-authored a landmark United Nations scientific report on climate change, the intensity of the storm served as another reminder of how human activity has fundamentally altered the Earth’s atmosphere.

  • Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace

    Bone-tired like everyone else in Kabul, Taliban fighters spent the last moments of the 20-year Afghanistan war watching the night skies for the flares that would signal the United States was gone. From afar, U.S. generals watched video screens with the same anticipation. Relief washed over the war's winners and the losers when the final U.S. plane took off.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' Reaches Plea Deal, Now 'Repudiates' Association With 'Q,' Lawyer Says

    Jacob Chansley's lawyer called for "patience and compassion" for his client, who he said has "genuine mental health issues."

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Blames Bad Jobs Report On Delta, Unvaccinated; DocuSign, MongoDB Pop

    The Dow Jones fell as President Joe Biden blamed a weak jobs report on the Delta variant and the unvaccinated. DocuSign and MongoDB stock jumped.

  • Drought forces North American ranchers to sell off their future

    When Canadian rancher Dianne Riding strides across her brown pasture, sidestepping cracks and popping grasshoppers, she has less company than usual. Record-setting heat and sparse rain left Riding with too little grass or hay to feed her cattle near Lake Francis, Manitoba. The sales included 20 heifers, young cows that have not given birth, that were potential breeding stock.

  • Scenes from Week 3 of the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial

    The third week of the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial in New York City saw more accusers — including for the first time, a man — coming forward with array of disturbing allegations and a former assistant providing a glimpse into how he lorded over his inner circle. The trial has given an inside look at how R. Kelly assembled a crew of assistants — some called “runners” — to cater to his every whim. A former assistant who worked for Kelly from 2015 to 2017, Suzette Mayweather, testified she was involved with enforcing rules imposed by her boss to keep one of his underage victims in line.

  • Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug for COVID-19

    Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of a decades-old parasite drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there's little evidence it helps. With a fourth wave of infections, more Americans are turning to ivermectin, a cheap drug used to kill worms and other parasites in humans and animals. Ivermectin has been promoted by Republican lawmakers, conservative talk show hosts and some doctors, amplified via social media to millions of Americans who remain resistant to getting vaccinated.

  • Report: Warriors don’t want to trade James Wiseman or Jonathan Kuminga

    Remember when the Warriors insisted publicly and privately they didn't acquire D'Angelo Russell just as a trade asset?

  • Admirers still urging sainthood for chaplain killed on 9/11

    Among the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, Mychal Judge, a Catholic chaplain with New York’s fire department, left a uniquely complex legacy that continues to evolve 20 years after his death. “Father Judge’s selflessness is a reminder of the sanctity that the church often overlooks in LGBTQ people,” Martin said via email.

  • Authorities worry new Texas gun law will increase violence

    Texas' new law allowing most people to carry handguns in public without a permit or training came in part from the belief by many Texans that the best way to prevent crime and stop an armed bad guy is to make sure an armed good guy is nearby. Gov. Greg Abbott and his Republican allies in the Legislature who this summer made Texas the largest state with a so-called permitless carry law pitched it as a way to let people more easily defend themselves without government interference.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo released from Portugal squad after ban

    The 36-year-old picked up his second booking of the campaign against Ireland and his suspension means he could link up early with Manchester United.

  • TCU more chemistry heading into season opener vs. FCS Dukes

    TCU didn't get to play a non-conference game at the start of last season, or its scheduled bowl game at the end of it because of COVID-19 issues. In between, the Horned Frogs started to build some chemistry, winning five of their last six games to avoid consecutive losing seasons for the first time in Gary Patterson's two decades as their head coach. Junior quarterback Max Duggan, who has started 19 of their last 20 games, and the Frogs (6-4 last year) play their season opener Saturday night against FCS team Duquesne.

  • Some Shareholders May find It Hard To Increase Legend Power Systems Inc.'s (CVE:LPS) CEO Compensation This Year

    Under the guidance of CEO Randy Buchamer, Legend Power Systems Inc. ( CVE:LPS ) has performed reasonably well recently...