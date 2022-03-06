From catwalk to compost: Model gives up fashion career to get closer to nature

Sharnee Gardner said that both the pandemic and the 2019 Australian bushfires made her re-evaluate her career choices

Trudging up boggy hills with a shovel over one shoulder and sporting muddy walking boots is a look few fashion models would embrace.

However, Sharnee Gardner believes it is her best one yet after leaving the catwalk to pursue a new love of gardening and the great outdoors.

Having spent the past eight years gracing the covers of glossy magazines and strutting down runways in fashion weeks across the world, the 23-year-old has given it all up to become a horticulturist.

Ms Gardner is one of a growing number of people who in recent years have quit their jobs to embark on careers that bring them closer to nature.

For the former Harper’s Bazaar model, who grew up in the Outback in Australia, it was the devastating bushfires of 2019 that forced her to reconsider her impact on the planet.

“It really hit home for me,” she said. “I realised how disconnected I was from my upbringing and how me flying for work every week was incredibly unsustainable. I decided I wanted to look into alternative jobs and a job in nature really appealed to me.”

Sharnee Gardner in her former life, as a cover girl for Harper’s Bazaar and catwalk model - Rob Ball/Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images

When the pandemic struck, her modelling jobs began to dry up. So she started volunteering at Painshill, the 18th-century landscape garden in Cobham, Surrey, before starting formal training as an apprentice. She now trains at a Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) garden in nearby Wisley.

The RHS said that applications for apprenticeship programmes have soared since the start of the pandemic, as people have been reappraising their lives and livelihoods.

In a typical year, the RHS said it receives about 250 applications, but that figure more than trebled last year to 800. Much of this has been driven by career changers, many of them fed up with being cooped up in offices.

Instead of early mornings in hair and make-up, Ms Gardner now starts the day by clearing ponds, mulching and pruning hydrangeas.

She said: “[Modelling] was an incredibly stressful industry. It was very much appearance-based, which is understandable. But moving to gardening, I no longer have to worry about what I look like. I no longer have to worry about dieting or my weight.

“I feel really grounded outside. In the rain, it’s lovely to walk to Battleston Hill and smell the eucalyptus because it reminds me of home.”

No job is too big for Sharnee Gardner these days, whether it be composting...

...or mowing the lawn

The peace and sense of stillness also appealed to Amy Nightingale, who quit her career in footwear design last year to retrain as an RHS apprentice at the age of 35.

She said: “One of the silver linings to lockdowns was the pause on life they gave, to evaluate what really matters. For me, it was family and pursuing my love for gardening.

“Our garden became our oasis of calm, a sanctuary to retreat to and nurture. I appreciated all that it provided for our own wellbeing, and that of the wildlife that shared our green space.

“Having grown up in the countryside, my parents instilled a great love of the outdoors in me. I am following in the footsteps of my father, who also retrained at the same age and became a horticulturist and commercial grower.”

Dr Suzanne Moss, the head of education and learning at the RHS, said that about 70 per cent of horticulture apprentices are now career changers.

“A career in horticulture is an ideal choice for those wanting to work outdoors, be creative and turn a passion into a career,” she said.

“Opportunities are incredibly broad, from becoming a head gardener and supporting people and the planet, to working in garden journalism and spreading those messages wide.”