Caught in the act: Bank robber who says Ben Affleck played him busted during heist spree

BOSTON – A takedown of a notorious bank robber in the Back Bay on Tuesday afternoon. He was placed into handcuffs and under arrest after a bank robbery spree. A photo obtained by Boston 25 shows the masked suspect surrounded by undercover agents – caught in the act.

Multiple sources confirm for Boston 25 that he is William Sequeira trying to pull off another apparent favorite pastime - bank robbery.

On the Caught in Providence YouTube channel, he even brags to Judge Frank Caprio that Ben Affleck’s character in the movie The Town is based on him.

“You ever see the movie “The Town” said Sequeira in the episode.

‘I have not,” says Judge Caprio.

“Well, watch the movie. Ben Affleck plays me in the movie,” said Siqueira.

Law enforcement sources tell Boston 25 that Sequeira was on a bank robbery spree. They say he robbed four banks in the last week and a half.

On Caught in Providence he tells the judge he robbed more than one hundred banks in his life time and spent more than three decades in prison for the crimes.

According to sources the Boston FBI Violent Crimes Task Force was actually inside the Citizens bank in the Back Bay to alert the manager that he may be in the area.

And just like in the movies investigators say Sequeira walked in at that very moment – ready to rob it.

They immediately took him down. In video obtained by Boston 25 you can see officers through the bank’s glass windows with Sequeira on the floor inside.

Moments later he was taken into custody. It seems a lifetime of robbing banks has caught up with him again.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW