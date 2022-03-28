CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Tulsa police arrest man accused of stealing a catalytic converter

A man is in custody after Tulsa police say he was caught stealing a catalytic converter.

Officers received a call early Sunday morning about a man stealing a catalytic converter in a parking lot. When they arrived at an event center near 14th and S. Peoria, they spotted a man under a truck.

The suspect, identified as Douglas Barnes, ran away from officers. However, he was blocked off by a fence.

When officers caught Barnes, he struggled but was taken into custody.

A saw and other tools were found near the truck. Barnes admitted that he was stealing the car part.

Barnes faces several charges, including resisting arrest, attempted grand larceny, and obstruction. He’s being held on a $1,500 bond.

