Caught on camera: Arsonist firebombs several cars in DeBary neighborhood

Volusia County deputies are searching for an arsonist recorded on video setting fire to several cars Friday morning.

WATCH: Man befriended victim, shared soda and cigarettes, before deadly shooting outside IHOP, deputies say

Deputies released video showing a person throwing firebombs into several cars around 4:45 a.m. on Oak Springs Court.

Firefighters said a total of three vehicles were set on fire in the neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured a person lighting and throwing what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail through a side window, setting an SUV on fire as it sat in a driveway.

WATCH: Volusia County Beach Safety considering using drones for search and rescue

Deputies said no injuries were reported in the incident.

The state fire marshal was notified and responded to the scene to investigate.

WATCH: Sanford carjacking suspects crash into family’s minivan while running from Volusia deputies

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 or Crimestoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.