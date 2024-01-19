Caught on camera: Burglar breaks into Lakewood restaurant

TechCrunch

VF Corp., the parent company of the popular apparel brands Vans, Supreme, and The North Face, said Thursday that hackers stole the personal data of 35.5 million customers in a December cyberattack. The Denver, Colorado-based company reported the data breach to regulators in a filing on Thursday. The filing did not say specifically what kinds of personal data was taken, or if the company yet knows what was stolen.