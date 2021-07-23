Caught on camera: Daylight robbery, home invasion suspect wanted
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The noise of the gunman racking the slide of his pistol got one victim's attention, all happening in broad daylight.
RECOGNIZE THEM? ABC13 has obtained key video that may help in finding the gunman that's on the loose. HPD also wants to show you the person of interest.
Woman was admitted to Mount Sinai after unprovoked punch at Grand Central in New York City despite crime decrease on transport network
The man's being accused of pointing a gun at a driver on Beltway 8 and shooting at him, and it was all caught on dashcam video.
Federal law enforcement investigators will spend a second day gathering evidence at the property.
“At this point, the cause of death has yet to be determined,” the FBI said.
A Philadelphia officer who appeared to delete video footage of an arrest from a suspect’s cell phone has been apprehended […] The post Philadelphia officer shown deleting cellphone video of arrest charged with tampering appeared first on TheGrio.
It appears the victim went to the home and got into some kind of altercation with the homeowner, according to police.
What began as a verbal dispute turned physical and the woman was kicked and punched and then struck over the head with a kitchen pot before having her walker stolen.
A Lake Charles, Florida, man was found unconscious soon after entering the water to scuba dive off the Florida Keys Friday morning, and he died at an area hospital about an hour later, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Unaccompanied immigrant minors wait for Border Patrol processing after they crossed the Rio Grande into Roma, Texas, April 29, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesA record number of child migrants have arrived alone at the United States’ southern border this year. As of June 30, 2021, with three months remaining in the U.S. government’s fiscal year, 95,079 children left their countries and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent or legal guardian, many escaping dangerous and/or exploitative sit
The bodies of all 14 workers trapped when a tunnel under construction was flooded last week have been recovered, authorities in southern China said Thursday. A brief statement on the Zhuhai city government’s social media site gave no further information about the cause of the July 15 disaster or the deaths. The rescue effort involved divers, remote-controlled submarines and other high-tech equipment, while workers on the surface rushed to pump out water from the tunnel.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to India, an important partner in U.S. efforts to counter China and in vaccine diplomacy that is hobbled by its own COVID-19 crisis. It will be Blinken's first visit to the world's largest democracy as President Joe Biden's secretary of state and he will meet on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Blinken will also visit Kuwait at the end of his July 26-29 trip.
HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam will extend a lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City until Aug. 1 and impose stricter restrictions in the capital Hanoi from Saturday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its worst wave of COVID-19 infections. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing a complicated outbreak of the virus, with southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces accounting for most new infections. The Ministry of Health reported a record 7,307 infections on Friday, raising Vietnam's overall caseload to 81,678.
“Everybody plays games with it," House Budget Chair John Yarmuth said.
Alex Lasnik, a Cape Coral Floridian, apparently doesn’t like the current state of affairs in his state, and he isn’t shy about expressing his opinions.
A couple captured a racist man on video hurling anti-Asian comments at them in San Francisco last weekend. What happened: Albert Hsieh and Justin Erfort were walking on Market Street on Sunday around 3 p.m. when a man came at them out of nowhere and started spewing anti-Asian sentiments, according to KRON4.
A Biden administration official with knowledge of the contract said that as part of the agreement, Pfizer will provide the United States with 65 million doses intended for children under 12, including doses available immediately after the vaccine is authorized for that age group. The U.S. government also has the option to buy an updated version of the vaccine targeting new variants of the virus.
Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech said on Friday the U.S. government has purchased 200 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to help with pediatric vaccination as well as possible booster shots - if they are needed. A Biden administration official with knowledge of the contract said that as part of the agreement, Pfizer will provide the United States with 65 million doses intended for children under 12, including doses available immediately after the vaccine is authorized for that age group.