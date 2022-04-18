CAUGHT ON CAMERA: East Memphis restaurant burglarized, damaged on video

A South Highland Street restaurant was burglarized in broad daylight and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the suspect and how it was done just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

When Joe Jodeh came to open up Flames Mediterranean & Grill on Wednesday morning, he was shocked to see broken glass and a missing cash box.

“I opened the back door and I came in because it was time to open and I found no door,” said Joe Jodeh, one of the owners of Flames Mediterranean & Grill.

So he said he called Memphis Police and his son, Sammy, the owner and chef, and it was Sammy who was able to pull the surveillance video.

The video shows a man clearly breaking the door and windows with a large hammer, then running inside and also hitting the counter with the hammer.

Jodeh said this is the first time the restaurant has been broken into and the camera is the best security option they have.

“We can’t do nothing. I hope there’s more support for the police, more police working, obviously, they do a lot of work and hard work and dangerous work. We need to support them so they can come out and help us,” said Jodeh.

He said although employees are a little shaken, they’re glad no one was there or harmed.

“They got scared of course but I don’t think they are in danger while someone is here, they saw that there was nobody and that’s why.”

The owners said they empty the register at the end of each day so all the suspect got was change.

