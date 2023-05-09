Caught on camera: Gwinnett County helicopter catches burglar attempting to break into storage unit

Eyes in the skies help lead Gwinnett officers to a suspected burglar attempting to break into a storage unit.

It was Friday, around 9:30 p.m., when the Gwinnett Police Aviation Unit on patrol noticed a suspicious man walking around the U-Haul storage facility in the area of Buford Drive and I-985.

Authorities said, the man, identified as Deyonte Joseph, 30, of Lithonia walked up to the front gate and tried to open it.

Video from AIR 1, Gwinnett’s police helicopter shows Joseph continuing to walk around the facility.

When Joseph reportedly begin climbing the fence into the gated area, AIR 1 called for officers on the ground to investigate.

Officials said Joseph went to a parked U-Haul truck and allegedly opened the driver’s door and put items inside.

When officers arrived and made contact with Joseph, he ran off. After a short foot chase, officers reportedly tased him.

Joseph was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling, obstruction, two counts of Schedule I drug possession, and possession of marijuana.

